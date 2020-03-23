World Meteorological Day 2020 Date: History, Theme and Significance of the Day That Highlights Weather, Climate and Water-Related Issues

World Meteorological Day (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Every year, the World Meteorological Day is celebrated on March 23. The special day is observed every year to attract attention towards weather and climate for safety and well-being of the society. The world has been celebrating this day since 1961. Each year, this day is celebrated on different themes which are chosen to reflect topical weather, climate or water-related issues The theme of the World Meteorological Day 2020 is ‘Climate and Water’, which aligns with the theme of World Water Day 2020. On this day every year, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), its membership of 193 States and Territories, and the worldwide meteorological community, celebrate the day around a chosen theme.

World Meteorological Day History

The World Meteorological Day is celebrated every year on March 23 to commemorate the entry into force in 1950 of the convention that created the World Meteorological Organization. This organization announces a slogan for World Meteorology Day every year and is celebrated in all member countries. The United Nations' (UN) World Meteorological Day is annually held on or around March 23 to remember the World Meteorological Organization's establishment on that date in 1950.

World Meteorological Day 2020 Theme

A new theme is allocated to each different year for World Meteorological Day. The theme of World Meteorological Day 2020 is ‘Climate and Water’. The focus is on managing climate and water in a more coordinated and sustainable manner because they are inextricably linked. Both lie at the heart of the global goals on sustainable development, climate change and disaster risk reduction. In 2019, the theme of World Meteorological Day was 'The Sun, the Earth and the Weather”. In 2021, the theme of World Meteorological Day will be 'The ocean, our climate and weather”.

World Meteorological Day Significance

World Meteorological Day often features various events such as conferences, symposia and exhibitions for meteorological professionals, community leaders and the general public. Several events are held worldwide which aim to attract media attention to raise meteorology's profile. Many different activities and events are organized for this occasion. The day also highlights the contribution that National Meteorological and Hydrological Services make to the safety and well-being of society.