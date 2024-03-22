World Meteorological Day is an annual observance that is marked on March 23. The international event commemorates the establishment of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) in 1950. The WMO is a specialised agency of the United Nations (UN) responsible for promoting international cooperation in meteorology, climatology, hydrology, and related fields. The theme for World Meteorological Day 2024 is ‘At the frontline of climate action’. The day showcases the essential contribution of the National Meteorological and Hydrological Services to the safety and well-being of society and is celebrated with activities around the world. World Meteorological Day: India Manoeuvring One of the Best Forecasting Systems in the World.

World Meteorological Day 2024 Date

Like every year, the World Meteorological Day will be observed on March 23, i.e., Saturday.

World Meteorological Day 2024 Theme

Each year, the themes chosen for World Meteorological Day reflect topical weather, climate or water-related issues. The World Meteorological Day 2024 theme is ‘At the frontline of climate action’.

World Meteorological Day History

The first World Meteorological Day was held on March 23, 1961. According to historical records, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), a United Nations organisation, was created on March 23, 1950, to replace the International Meteorological Organization. The WMO began operations in 1951 to coordinate member nations in meteorology, operational hydrology, and Earth sciences for the security of their populations.

World Meteorological Day Significance

World Meteorological Day is an important global event that aims to raise awareness about the importance of meteorology and its contributions to society, particularly in areas like weather forecasting, climate monitoring, and disaster risk reduction. Each year, World Meteorological Day is marked with various events, seminars, and activities organised by meteorological organisations around the world.

