World Meteorological Day (WMD) is celebrated every year on March 23 and "commemorates the coming into force on 23 March 1950 of the Convention establishing the World Meteorological Organization". On this day, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and its 193 member states and territories celebrate the day around a chosen theme. The day is observed to bring people's attention towards weather and climate for the well-being of society.

World Meteorological Day 2021 Date and Theme:

WMD takes place annually on March 23. This year, it falls on Tuesday. The theme for World Meteorological Day 2021 is "the ocean, our climate and weather". "It celebrates WMO’s focus in connecting the ocean, climate and weather within the Earth System," according to WMO. In 2020, the theme of World Meteorological Day was " Climate and Water."

World Meteorological Day Significance:

Due to the rising population and urbanization, people have become prone to a wide range of hazards such as droughts, cyclones, heavy rains, heatwaves and many more. In the last few years, the advancement in meteorology and accuracy in weather forecasting have resulted in saving many human lives.

WMD often features various events such as debates, conferences, exhibitions for meteorological professionals and the general public. The day also recognises the contribution that National Meteorological and Hydrological Services makes to the safety and well-being of the society.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2021 06:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).