Sure the monsoon rains can give you that much-needed relief from the summer heat but the mosquitoes can leave you annoyed and itchy. And while you would probably need the hydrocortisone cream to deal with the mosquito bites why not just prevent them from getting to you in the first place? So if you have a patio or just a balcony garden, there are several things you can do to ensure that your evening chais are much more enjoyable without the mosquito sucking your best life out of you. Here's how to keep the mosquitoes far away from your garden.

Citronella Candles

Citronella can be excellent to keep away the mosquitoes, but if you do not want to spray citronella oil all around your garden, you can simply light some citronella candles. Plus, candles are a great way to light up your patio as well as your mood. How to Prevent Mosquito Bites: Foods to Eat That Repel the Bugs.

Incense Sticks

For something soothing and calming in your garden, the incense sticks will give your evening spot a soothing vibe while also helping you do away with the mosquitoes. Similar to citronella candles the incense sticks can bring on an inviting feel to your patio. You can get your hands on, lemongrass and rosemary incense sticks for your patio. Dengue Prevention Tips: Full-Proof Ways to Avoid Mosquito Bites and Turn Aside Mosquito-Borne Diseases.

Mosquito Repellent Bands

When you are sick of the chemicals and all the harsh smells in your garden, you can wear a mosquito repellent band or a sticker that can work for you as well as your child when it comes to preventing mosquito bites. You should use bands with plant-based essential oils like citronella and lemongrass to repel insects. Can Mosquitoes Carry COVID-19? Everything You Need to Know About the Spread of The Novel Coronavirus Through Insect Bites!

Tent Your Garden or Patio

If you like to spend your evenings in your garden, simply tent the area. This will also eliminate any concerns of your evening snacks accidentally being sprayed with repellents. You can either opt for canopy tents with mosquito net accessories, or nets that attach to outdoor umbrellas.

You may also want to invest in a mosquito-repellent patio lantern that you can hang or place on a flat surface.

