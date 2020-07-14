It is a difficult time for all of us. The pandemic has taken a mental and emotional toll on all of us, in a significant manner. In a bid to contain the further spread of coronavirus, we are all struggling to adjust in this ‘new normal life.’ While doing so, we are missing so many things that once were so regular for all of us, embracing friends, and families, for instance. The pandemic has forced all of us to stay indoors, which in turn have limited human contacts. This is why, Israel’s Nature and Parks Authority is encouraging people to hug a tree and beat the pandemic blues. Yes, the most pleasant way to try and help people overcome the sense of detachment, the park officials are urging people to hug and embrace a tree. Video of the wonderful awareness is doing rounds on the internet, as people continue to follow social distancing rules. This Too Shall Pass! Stay Safe, Stay Home Positive Messages for Coronavirus: Photos and Motivational Quotes to Spread Hope During the Pandemic.

Tree huggers heeded the advice during a tour arranged by the authority at the park. “In this unpleasant corona period we recommend to people around the world to go out to nature, take a deep breath, hug a tree, express your love and get love,” authority’s marketing director, Orit Steinfeld was quoted saying in reports, from Apollonia National Park in Herzliya, Israel. Video shows people approaching the trees at the parks, hugging and embracing the plants, while their face masks on. Feeling Down and Lonely During Lockdown? Positive Quotes, Inspirational Messages and Images to Pass on Strength in Time of Coronavirus Crisis.

Most of the people, especially senior citizens, are advised to take extra precautions, as they are vulnerable to contract the disease. “The most basic human need is for connection, for touching, for hugging,” visitor Barbara Grant was quoted saying in reports, as due to health precaution, she was unable to hug her grandchildren during the pandemic.

Watch Video of Israelis Hugging Trees:

At a time when people are practicing social distancing and cannot get too close to family and friends, Israel’s Nature and Parks Authority is encouraging them to hug trees to overcome the sense of detachment https://t.co/noALlWwJaB pic.twitter.com/AtSXehA7ab — Reuters (@Reuters) July 14, 2020

Isn’t it so unique? At this time, it is important that we follow unique approaches to keep our sanity and hugging a tree instead of humans during this time is so thoughtful. Meanwhile, Israel, after successfully flattening the coronavirus curve in May, has experienced a spike in new cases over the past several weeks. Citizens are urged to wear protective masks and avoid close physical contact, especially with elderly relatives.

