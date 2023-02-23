World NGO Day is an international day for non-governmental organizations which is marked on February 27 annually. The day aims to inspire people to become more actively involved within NGOs and encourage a greater symbiosis between NGOs and both the public and private sectors. The day is observed to recognize, celebrate and honour all non-governmental and nonprofit organizations. The idea to establish World NGO Day came from the NGO community under the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The committee recognised the importance of non-governmental organizations in achieving sustainable development goals. As World NGO Day 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about its history and significance. Delhi NGO Distributes 2,000 Milk Glasses to Homeless, Destitute Children on Mahashivratri.

World NGO Day 2023 Date and Theme

World NGO Day is commemorated every year on February 27. The theme is "the role and influence of NGOs in advancing human rights, addressing social and environmental challenges, and achieving sustainable development goals."

World NGO Day 2023 History

The history of World NGO Day can be traced back to the year 2010. The announcement of World NGO Day was made in the year 2010 by the IX Baltic Sea NGO Forum's representative in the Baltic Sea States. The UN General Assembly then proclaimed the first week of February as World NGO Week. The first commemoration of World NGO Day was in 2011 under the theme "Together we make a difference". An NGO in Belgium Recycles Human Hair to Help Protect the Environment.

World NGO Day 2023 Significance

World NGO Day highlights the significant role that NGOs play in dealing with global challenges. The celebrations included civic activities like street plays, music, and art-related presentations. World NGO Day aims to create awareness about the importance of NGOs to achieve global human development goals such as sustainable development, universal healthcare, and treatment for HIV/AIDS, among other things.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2023 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).