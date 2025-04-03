Every year, World Rat Day is celebrated on April 4 to appreciate pet rats and their contributions to the ecosystem, science and culture. As per historical records, World Rat Day was established in 2002 by rat enthusiasts to help break stereotypes about rats and highlight them as intelligent, affectionate, and clean animals. Rats are typically distinguished from mice by their size. World Rat Day 2025 falls on Friday, April 4. Usually, the common name of a large muroid rodent is called ‘rat’, while a smaller muroid's name is ‘mouse’. There are 56 known species of rats in the world. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Despite their adaptability, rats face numerous threats in both wild and urban environments. One of the biggest dangers is habitat destruction, as deforestation, urbanization, and agricultural expansion reduce their natural homes. In this article, let’s know more about World Rat Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual global event.

World Rat Day 2025 Date

World Rat Day 2025 falls on Friday, April 4.

World Rat Day Significance

World Rat Day holds great significance as it raises awareness about the contributions of rats to the ecosystem. The annual event aims to raise awareness about protecting the species of rats as pollution and climate change affect their ecosystems, making it harder for them to find food and shelter. Rats have played a crucial role in medical research, helping in breakthroughs related to diseases, psychology, and genetics.

Several misconceptions about rats being dirty or dangerous further contribute to their mistreatment, making it crucial to spread awareness about their intelligence, cleanliness, and importance in ecosystems.

