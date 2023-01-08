World Typing Day, also known as International Typing Day, is an annual event that falls on January 8. The day encourages people to express themselves through a mode of written communication. World Typing Day was established in Malaysia; later, the celebrations spread around the globe. In the year 2011, the Malaysian Speed Typing Contest was the first event that cemented Typing Day as an essential addition to calendars worldwide. As we celebrate World Typing Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about its history and significance. Caps Lock Day Date and History: Know the Significance of Dedicating a Day to the ‘Caps Lock’ Key on the Computer Keyboard.

History of World Typing Day

World Typing Day was conceptualized in Malaysia and is marked across the world every year on January 8. The day was first celebrated in 2011. Typing Day was originally conceived by Team Typo Auto Corrector (TAC), which consists of Jay Chong Yen Jye, Nicholas Koay Zhen Lin, and Edwin Khong Wai Howe. Team TAC has designed and developed the SecondKey. This computer program automatically corrects wrong English spellings in virtually any online and offline type-written interface to encourage people to type and learn proper English.

The main reason why Typing Day is held on January 8 is that it is one week after New year, and people will have the time to think and plan what they want to do in the year ahead and write it down on this day. Most people write about their resolutions for the new year, vision, mission, and objective for the year ahead, among other things.

Significance of World Typing Day

World Typing Day encourages people to express themselves via written communication. The day doesn’t celebrate any person or historical event but emphasises that typing is a very simple and convenient form of communication. The day promotes speed, efficiency, and accuracy in written communication and encourages people to take up typing to communicate better. The day also commemorates the Malaysian Speed Typing Contest 2011, which broke two records in the Malaysian Book of Records (MBR), i.e. the Fastest Typist and the Largest Participation for a Typing Event.

