World Vegan Day is an annual event celebrated by vegans around the world on November 1. It is to recognise the vegan movement and to highlight how accessible and beneficial a vegan lifestyle is. Vegans believe vegan food benefits human health and protect the well-being of animals and safeguards the environment. Veganism is quite popular today, a lifestyle wherein people choose not to consume dairy products like eggs and other products of animal origin. Vegans avoid all forms of animal products which involves animal cruelty. There are various sayings and thoughts that promote veganism along with its benefits as a lifestyle. As we observe World Vegan Day 2020, we bring to you quotes to send on the observance. You can send these messages to greet your vegan friends on the occasion. How to Go Vegan on a Budget? Genius Ways to Save Hundreds of Rupees on Groceries.

Also, November is celebrated as a vegan month. Those who follow a vegan lifestyle invite others for lunch or dinner and celebrate the day without food involve animal or animal products. Vegan Day was first celebrated on November 1, 1994, as a way of commemorating the 50th anniversary of the UK Vegan Society. The President of the Vegan Society decided to elect November 1 for the celebration. Here are World Vegan Day 2020 quotes and thoughts to share and spread the word. Vegan Protein: From Quinoa to Seitan, Here Are 5 Foods Which Vegans Should Include to Their Diet.

Quote Reads: “Going Vegan, I Feel Great!”- Tia Mowry

Quote Reads: “I Decided to Pick the Diet That I Thought Would Maximize My Chances of Long-Term Survival.” — Al Gore

Quote Reads: “At First, People Think About Vegetarian Food Like, ‘Here’s Some Veggies. Here’s Some Pasta.’ But There’s So Much More You Can Do in the Vegetarian and Vegan World.” – Guy Fieri

Quote Reads: “A Vegan Diet Is One of the Best Things You Can Do for Your Health and the Well Being of Our Planet.” – Robert Cheeke

World Vegan Day is celebrated with various events and programmes every year. Different workshops and events are held to promote the importance of the day and why people should follow the lifestyle. We wish everyone celebrating a Happy World Vegan Day!

