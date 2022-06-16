Fresh Veggies Day is observed every year on June 16. This is the time of the year when fresh vegetables are available in abundance. The next day, National Eat Your Vegetables Day is celebrated on June 17. And it calls for a good celebration!

During the month of June, we see the markets full of beautiful fruits and vegetables in all colours. This summertime gives us a reminder to look out for fresh fruits and vegetables that can be enjoyed throughout the season. As you celebrate Fesh Veggies Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a few recipes that you can make with fresh veggies to give the yummiest treat to your taste buds. From Avoiding Constipation to Reducing Muscle Cramps, Here Are Five Reasons You Should Eat Vegetables.

1. Rainbow Vegetable Bake

This is a healthy, nutritious, delicious and colourful dish for the summers. It is made with tomato, zucchini, sweet potato and squash.

2. Vegetable Jalfrezi

It is an Indo-Chinese street cuisine recipe that has a strong influence on Indo-Chinese sauce with a hint of Indian style. It is a unique flavour dry curry recipe made with vegetables in a street-style tomato sauce.

3. Baked Vegetables With White Sauce

It is a nutritious version of having all the vegetables at once by adding an Italian touch to it with the white sauce. It is quite tummy-filling and tastes well with drinks as well.

4. Roasted Vegetable Salad

Roasted vegetable salad is a healthy recipe which is easy to make and quick to assemble. Nobody loves having a simple salad; therefore, this recipe will add an extra crunchy to your normal salad without compromising on the nutritional value.

5. Mayonnaise Sandwich

One of the easiest and most tasty breakfasts for the summer season with all the colourful vegetables is the mayonnaise sandwich. You can add your favourite spices along with the mayonnaise and the vegetables to make it as per your preference.

Celebrating the Fresh Veggie Day 2022, the above recipes promise to give you an amazing taste of all the colourful vegetables available during the June month. Wishing everyone Happy Fresh Veggie Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2022 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).