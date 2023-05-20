World Whisky Day is celebrated annually on the third Saturday of May in several countries across the globe. This year, World Whisky Day 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, May 20. The special day dedicated to the drink was founded in 2012 by Blair Bowman. World Whisky Day is celebrated globally as the global day of Whisky. The special occasion is celebrated by whisky lovers worldwide with tastings, events, and fun-filled gatherings. The only rule that all folks should keep in mind is to drink responsibly! Scroll down to know more about the World Whisky Day 2023 date and theme, the history and significance of the day, and more. All You Need To Know About The Spirit Loved Around The World.

World Whisky Day 2023 Date

World Whisky Day 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, May 20

World Whisky Day History

World Whisky Day was founded in 2012 by Blair Bowman. He established the special day dedicated to whisky while he was studying at the University of Aberdeen. On World Whisky Day, various events are held all over the globe. As per records, World Whisky Day's assets were sold in February 2015 to the drinks magazine Hot Rum Cow. The first World Whisky Day was celebrated in March 2012 after being established by Bowman, a 21-year-old whiskey enthusiast. World Whisky Day is not to be confused with International Whiskey Day, which was announced years ahead of World Whisky Day. World Whisky Day Quotes & Messages You Can Share with Whisky Lovers.

World Whisky Day Significance

On World Whisky Day, people are encouraged to have a drink to celebrate the day. The day is all about getting together with friends and family and having a good time. Every year, bars, restaurants, and hotels celebrate World Whisky Day in a variety of ways, from tastings at independent whisky rooms to multi-course whisky-themed dinners.

