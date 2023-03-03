Happy World Wildlife Day 2023! March 3 is celebrated as World Wildlife Day. It is a United Nations International day to celebrate all the world's wild animals and plants and the contribution that they make to our lives and the health of the planet. This date was chosen as it is the birthday of CITES, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, signed in 1973. This World Wildlife Day is also a celebration of CITES as it turns 50. World Wildlife Day 2023 Date and Theme: Know History and Significance of the Day That Raises Awareness About the World's Wild Fauna and Flora.

In recognition of the work CITES does and the collaborative work for conservation that is going on globally, the theme for World Wildlife Day this year is 'Partnerships for Wildlife Conservation'. An annual event called World Wildlife Day seeks to increase public awareness of the need to save some of the most seriously endangered species of wild fauna and flora.

In order to recognise and promote awareness of the world's wild flora and fauna, the United Nations General Assembly's Sixty-eighth session voted on December 20, 2013, to declare March 3 as World Wildlife Day. The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), which is crucial in ensuring that commerce does not endanger the survival of the species, was adopted on this day in 1973.

All life on the world, including us, is in danger due to the continued loss of species, ecosystems, and habitats. The top wildlife quotes, messages, sayings, and ideas from wise people are listed below for reading and downloading. Please send it across to your friends, family and loved ones:

Message reads: On the Occasion of World Wildlife Day, Sending Warm Wishes to You. Let Us Join Hands to Save Wildlife to Save Our Future. Happy World Wildlife Day.

Message reads: We All Are Inter-Connected and Inter-Related. With Detreating Wildlife, Humans Will Be Left With a Dark Future. Happy World Wildlife Day.

Message reads: World Wildlife Day Reminds Us All That the Onus of Saving the Wildlife Lies on Us Because We Are the Ones Who Destroyed It As Well.

Message reads: It Will Not Change the World if You Will Save One Animal but It Will Certainly Change the World for That One Animal. Warm Wishes on World Wildlife Day.

Message reads: We Cannot Bring Back Those Who Are Extinct but We Still Have Time to Save Those Who Are Still Alive. Wishing You All Happy World Wildlife Day.

The primary goal of this theme is to honour and pay respect to those who are working to protect wildlife and are making a difference. World Wildlife Day is promoted by the Secretary of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), in coordination with other pertinent United Nations agencies. With 183 Member States, CITES continues to be one of the most effective organisations in the world for preserving biodiversity by controlling the traffic in wild animals and plants.

