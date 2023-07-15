Every year, World Youth Skills Day is celebrated on July 15 to highlight the importance of youth skills development. The international day aims to raise awareness about the need to encourage youth to take up skills that can enhance their overall personality and secure their future. The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) proclaimed this day in November 2014. The theme for World Youth Skills Day 2023 is Skilling Teachers, trainers and Youth for a transformative future. It highlights the essential role that teachers, trainers and other educators play in providing skills for youth to transition to the labour market and to engage in their communities and societies actively. World Youth Skills Day 2023 Quotes & HD Images To Share and Raise Awareness About the Importance of Skilled Youth for Development.

World Youth Skills Day 2023 Date

World Youth Skills Day 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, July 15.

World Youth Skills Day History

In 2014, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared July 15 as World Youth Skills Day. The aim of this day is to celebrate the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship. The day highlights the need for quality education, vocational training, and lifelong learning opportunities for young people. The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development urges the international community to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

World Youth Skills Day Significance

On World Youth Skills Day, countries and organisations unite to recognize the potential of young people as catalysts for change. The day encourages people and communities to provide youth with the skills and opportunities they need to build a prosperous and sustainable world for all.

The annual observance of World Youth Skills Day also promotes entrepreneurship and innovation among young people. It encourages youth to explore entrepreneurial opportunities and foster a culture of innovation and creativity.

