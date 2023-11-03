Yama Deepam, also known as Yamadeepdaan, is an auspicious occasion that marks the first day of Diwali celebrations in North India and Gujarat. The day is also known as Dhanteras. On this day, diyas (lamps) are lit all night and are dedicated to Yama or Yamraj, the God of death. This year, Yama Deepam 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, November 10. The Yama Deepam Sayan Sandhya time will be from 4:56 PM to 6:14 PM on the same day. As Yama Deepam 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about Yama Deepam 2023 date, puja timings and the significance of the day dedicated to Lord Yama. Diwali 2023 Full Calendar With Dates: From Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja to Bhai Dooj, Know All About the 5-Day Hindu Festival.

Yama Deepam 2023 Date

Yama Deepam 2023 falls on Friday, November 10. Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi will also be celebrated on Friday.

Yama Deepam Puja Timings and Shubh Muhurat

Yama Deepam Sayan Puja time will be from 4:56 PM to 6:14 PM on November 10.

The Trayodashi Tithi will begin at 12:35 PM on November 10 and end at 01:57 PM on November 11, 2023.

Yama Deepam Significance

Yama Deepam day holds great significance in India. On this day, a diya or lamp is lit for Yamraj, the God of death, during the evening hours. The diya is lit outside the home on Trayodashi Tithi during Diwali to ward off any untimely death of any family members. This ritual is known as Deepdan for Yamraj. It is believed that Deepdan pleases Lord Yama, and He protects family members from any accidental death.

Yama Deepam is also famous for several other names like Yama Deep Puja and Yama Deep Daan. It marks the first day of Diwali celebrations in North India and Gujarat. Devotees worship Lord Yama to keep them safe and sound. This occasion is auspicious and holds great significance for the devotees.

