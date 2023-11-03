Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the first day of the grand Diwali festival in India. It's a day dedicated to worshipping Lord Dhanvantari, the God of Ayurveda and Health, and Lord Kubera, the God of Wealth in Hinduism. Dhanteras is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion and holds immense significance in Hindu culture. Let us know more about Dhanteras 2023 date, shubh muhurat, rituals related to Dhantrayodashi and more. The first day of Diwali also sees auspicious timings to buy gold on Dhanteras. Main Diwali day, or Badi Diwali 2023, when Lakshmi Puja takes place, will fall on November 12, Sunday.

Dhanteras 2023 Date & Shubh Muhurat

Dhanteras is celebrated on the Trayodashi date of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. This year, this date is starting on 10th November at 12:35 pm. This date will end the next day, November 11, at 01:57 p.m. On the day of Dhanteras, worship takes place during Pradosh Kaal. Hence, Dhanteras will be celebrated on 10th November.

Dhanteras falls on the 13th day of the dark fortnight of the lunar month of Ashwin (usually in October or November). The word "Dhanteras" is derived from two Sanskrit words: "Dhan," which means "wealth," and "Teras," which means the "thirteenth day." This auspicious day typically falls two days before the festival of Diwali, often during the month of Kartik, according to the Hindu calendar.

Dhanteras Celebration & Rituals

Dhanteras is celebrated with various customs and rituals believed to bring prosperity and well-being. Here are some of the critical aspects of Dhanteras celebration:

Cleaning and Decoration: In the days leading up to Dhanteras, people thoroughly cleaned their homes, painted them, and adorned them with colourful rangoli designs. The idea is to make the surroundings clean and welcoming for the goddess of wealth.

In the days leading up to Dhanteras, people thoroughly cleaned their homes, painted them, and adorned them with colourful rangoli designs. The idea is to make the surroundings clean and welcoming for the goddess of wealth. Shopping: Dhanteras is considered an auspicious day to buy new utensils, jewellery, or other items made of metal, as it is believed that purchasing these items on this day will bring good fortune. Many people take advantage of the festive discounts and deals offered by retailers.

Dhanteras is considered an auspicious day to buy new utensils, jewellery, or other items made of metal, as it is believed that purchasing these items on this day will bring good fortune. Many people take advantage of the festive discounts and deals offered by retailers. Lamp and Diya Lighting: As the evening approaches, lamps and diyas (oil lamps) are lit in and around the house to ward off darkness and negative energies. It is believed that the light symbolizes the triumph of good over evil.

As the evening approaches, lamps and diyas (oil lamps) are lit in and around the house to ward off darkness and negative energies. It is believed that the light symbolizes the triumph of good over evil. Prayers and Puja: Devotees perform puja (prayers) in the evening, invoking the blessings of Lord Dhanvantari and Lord Kubera. Special rituals, including offerings of sweets, fruits, and flowers, are made to seek their favour and wealth.

Devotees perform puja (prayers) in the evening, invoking the blessings of Lord Dhanvantari and Lord Kubera. Special rituals, including offerings of sweets, fruits, and flowers, are made to seek their favour and wealth. Storytelling: Families often gather together to hear the story of King Hima and his wife, where it is said that her devotion saved him from a preordained death. This story underscores the significance of the day and the importance of observance.

Dhanteras Significance

Dhanteras marks the beginning of the festive season and is seen as an auspicious time to invite wealth and prosperity into one's life. Purchasing new items, especially metal ones, is believed to bring good luck. Lord Dhanvantari, the deity of health, is revered on this day. People seek his blessings for physical and mental well-being.

Cleaning and decorating the home are symbolic of cleansing the environment and renewing the spirit. It sets the tone for the entire Diwali festival, which is a time of renewal and celebration. The story of King Hima's wife's devotion and cleverness underscores the day's significance and showcases the power of love and devotion.

Prepare Lapsi For Dhanteras Celebrations

Dhanteras Rangoli For First Day of Diwali Celebrations

Dhanteras Songs and Bhajans

Dhanteras not only marks the commencement of Diwali but also serves as a reminder of the importance of wealth, health, and devotion in one's life. It's a time to express gratitude for the blessings of prosperity and seek divine guidance and protection for the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2023 03:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).