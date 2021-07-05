Yogini Ekadashi is one of the 24 Ekadashis that is observed every year by Hindus across the world. The celebration of Yogini Ekadashi falls in the waning phase or Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashadha. Yogini Ekadashi 2021 will be celebrated on July 5. This observance is significant for people who want to attain Moksha and those looking to purge their sins. The celebration of Yogini Ekadashi is also filled with sharing images and wallpapers of Lord Vishnu, Yogini Ekadashi 2021 wishes and messages, Happy Yogini Ekadashi WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Yogini Ekadashi 2021 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

Yogini Ekadashi is observed in the month of Ashadha and is preceded by Nirjala Ekadashi, which is said to be the most auspicious Ekadashi. It is followed by Shayani Ekadashi, which is also known as Maha-Ekadashi. Yogini Ekadashi 2021 will be celebrated with great enthusiasm by devotees across the country. While there are 24 Ekadashis observed every year, each of them has a unique meaning to them. Ekadashi fasts are said to help people atone for their sins. However, the Yogini Ekadashi celebration is also said to help people attain Moksha and takes them one step closer to Swarga Lok.

Yogini Ekadashi is usually celebrated in June or July. As we commemorate Yogini Ekadashi 2021, here are some images and wallpapers of Lord Vishnu, Yogini Ekadashi 2021 wishes and messages, Happy Yogini Ekadashi WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Yogini Ekadashi 2021 Facebook pictures to share with family and friends online.

Yogini Ekadashi Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aap Sabko Humare Parivar Ki or Se Yogini Ekadashi Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen Aur Badhai

Yogini Ekadashi Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Yogini Ekadashi Ki Aap Sabhi Ko Hardik Shubhkamnayen

Yogini Ekadashi Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Yogini Ekadashi Vrat Ke Vishya Mein Yeh Manyata Hai Ki, Ekadashi Vrat Krne Se Swarn Daan, Bhumi Daan, Anndaan, Aur Godaan Se Punya Phalon Ki Prapti Hoti Hai. Happy Yogini Ekadashi

Yogini Ekadashi Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tal Vaje, Mrudung Vaje. Vaje Haricha Veena!! Mauli Nighale Pandhar Pura, Mukhane Vittal Vittal Bola!!!! Jay Jay Ram Krushna Hari!! Happy Yogini Ekadashi!

Yogini Ekadashi Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Worship Lord Vishnu on Holy Day of Yogini Ekadashi and Get Rid of All Our Past Sins. Happy Yogini Ekadashi 2021.

Yogini Ekadashi HD Wallpapers

Happy Yogini Ekadashi 2021 (File Image)

On the day of Yogini Ekadashi, devotees wake up early, have a bath, dress up and offer aarti and puja to Lord Vishnu. It is said that appeasing Lord Vishnu and showering them with praise and love is the essence of every Ekadashi celebration. On the day of Yogini Ekadashi, observing the stringent fast is said to invite a lot of good karma into your life. Many people say that observing the Yogini Ekadashi Vrat is equivalent to feeding 88 thousand people. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Yogini Ekadashi 2021!

