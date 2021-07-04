Yogini Ekadashi is the annual celebration of Ekadashi or the eleventh lunar day in the waning phase of the moon in the Hindu month of Ashada. Yogini Ekadashi 2021 will be celebrated on July 5 this year. This commemoration is said to be extremely crucial as stoic devotees observe a stringent fast on this day. The celebration of Yogini Ekadashi is sure to be filled with the Ekadashi Vrat, Yogini Ekadashi Puja Vidhi, and devotees often visit Vishnu temples to celebrate this auspicious day. As we prepare to celebrate Yogini Ekadashi 2021, here is everything you need to know about the Yogini Ekadashi date, How it is celebrated and more. Yogini Ekadashi 2021 Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, HD Images and Wishes for Family and Friends.

When is Yogini Ekadashi 2021

As mentioned above, Yogini Ekadashi will be celebrated on July 5 this year. Every month brings with it two ekadashis in the waxing and waning phases of the moon, respectively. Yogini Ekadashi is celebrated in the Krishna Paksha of the month of Ashadha. And it, therefore, falls on July 5. Yogini Ekadashi Tithi Begins at 07:55 pm on Jul 04 and will go on till 10:30 pm on Jul 05, 2021.

Yogini Ekadashi Vrat Vidhi

Since Yogini Ekadashi mainly falls on the day time of July 5, the Ekadashi vrat will be observed throughout the day. There are two ways that people can observe the Ekadashi fast. Some people follow a stringent fast and abstain from eating anything or even drinking water until sunrise the next morning. Others abstain from eating proper meals while having moderate amounts of fruits and water on this day. The Yogini Ekadashi Vrat will be broken on Prana Time on July 6, which is from 6.06 am to 8.45 am.

Significance of Yogini Ekadashi

The celebration of Yogini Ekadashi is crucial for followers of Lord Vishnu. Ekdashis are said to be an auspicious day of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that by observing the Ekadashi Vrat, one can wash away all their past sins and attain an opportunity to begin afresh. Many people also observe the Yogini Ekadashi vrat asking for forgiveness of not just their wrongdoings but also that of the family. Many believe that appeasing Lord Vishnu on this day will bring prosperity and happiness to their family.

It is said that observing the Yogini Ekadashi Vrat can help you transcend to Swarga Lok. This fast is said to be well known in all the three Lokas. Many devotees also believe that observing a fast on Yogini Ekadashi is equivalent to feeding 88 thousand people. Here’s hoping that this Yogini Ekadashi brings happiness and peace to your family. Happy Yogini Ekadashi 2021.

