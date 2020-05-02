First Pink Dolphin Retail Location Coming Soon with the Help of Graham Kramer

Online presence has only been growing more important in the last few years, especially for businesses and entrepreneurs. Having a large online and social media presence can not only boost sales and numbers, but also give businesses a chance to interact with their customers, and solidify brand loyalty between those who follow your business.

For these reasons, the marketing industry has been going digital. With the ever-adapting digital age upon us, the advertising industry has evolved into companies like Kramer. Advertising: Graham Kramer’s digital marketing powerhouse. Graham and his company have been helping businesses find their feet through powerful online marketing tactics, as well as managing businesses’ social media marketing. So far, Graham’s portfolio includes big names like MTV, Allergen, Rolling Loud, and multiple top-tier DJs.

One brand that Graham and his team have really helped to grow is Pink Dolphin Clothing. The online-based clothing store has become a smash success; so much so, that the brand is preparing to open its first retail store in Miami, Florida. A physical location for an online store is a huge step, all made possible by Kramer Advertising.

Graham started his journey in Palm Beach, Florida, where he grew up surrounded by a business-centric family. He knew from a young age that he wanted to build his own business one day. Motivated by the success of those around him, Graham saw how prevalent social media was becoming, and took advantage of the opportunity.

Now, after mastering the ins and outs of digital marketing, Graham has been living the life he always wanted through building brands and helping others. He told us that he loves helping brands grow and reach their goals. He says that he is “able to provide knowledge and experience, but also learn from them at the same time.”

You can find Graham on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/grahamxshields/

You can contact Kramer Advertising via email at: sophie@krameradv.com