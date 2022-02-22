The oldest saying in the world is, ‘The way to someone’s heart is through the stomach’, and we have certainly experienced this in our daily life while society has evolved in thousand years we still have somewhat the same criteria to judge our compatibility with a person; what kind of food they like/ what do they consider as good food. With that in mind, Bouffage has become a prime location in the city to go on a date with your companion.

With Valentine's month going on, we all plan for a cozy evening for a date with our special one. Now who doesn't want a non-judgemental space, with good vibes, candle lights, and of course great food?

Into their 5th year of operation, Bouffage has always tried to make Valentine's month extra special for its customers. The decorations and the candlelight setting are set to create the right environment with the additional LIVE band playing all-time romantic hits “The playlist of the band is screened by us. We include songs from all eras. So couples of all ages can relate to it”, says Dewansh Jaiswal.

While all the 3 outlets are decorated in the theme of love, the ambiance created with candlelight and the music is set, Bouffage is always ready to walk an extra mile to deliver something new, “In this day and age where people have an attention span of 15 seconds, we aim to create moments for our customers that they can remember for years”, says Anshul Jaiswal.

Previously Bouffage has run quite a few campaigns for valentines month. One was when they introduced a heart-shaped pizza for the couples. When asked about the thought behind the gesture, Anshul said, “We came up with this concept to symbolize our love for food and our customers”.

We often forget to acknowledge another key aspect of our relationship, ‘The Third Wheel’. Bouffage decided to celebrate the ever-supportive third wheels of every relationship by asking people to upload a story mentioning their third wheel and that third wheel got a free pizza from the Bistro. “We gotta thank the friend who clicks all our great pictures with our companion”, Anshul added.

And what a response they got with that campaign! They recieved hundreds of entries and their Instagram was flooded with the lovely third wheels. Their pizza oven sure was exhausted by the end of the day. And they wouldn’t have liked it any other way. They look forward to celebrating love every year and running crazy campaigns for their favorite Bouffagers