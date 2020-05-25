22 Biryani Photos and HD Wallpapers That Will Make You Want to Lick Your Screen This Eid 2020 During Lockdown!

Biryani (Photo Credits: Pixabay and Wikimedia Commons)

"Where's My Biryani?" got to be the second-most said phrase after Eid Mubarak on Muslim's biggest festival, Eid al-Fitr. Muslims are celebrating Badi Eid with much joy and positivity despite the novel coronavirus pandemic bringing the world to a screeching halt. There is limited human interaction as everyone is ensuring to prioritise social distancing amid COVID-19-induced lockdown in mind. And all of this means there is going to be no lavish feast where Muslims and non-Muslims bond over their love for the culinary gem – BIRYANI. If you too happen to be one of those who is missing Biryani, we bring you a collection of most delicious, most appetising, most scrumptious biryani photos and HD wallpapers. They are so good that you will want to lick your screen! Eid Al-Fitr 2020 Recipes to Prepare at Home: Chicken Biryani, Shammi Kebab, Mutton Keema Kofta, 5 Non-veg Dishes You Must Try This Eid!

What is Biryani? Yes, yes, we know that Biryani is Bae and blah, blah, real emotion, and true love. But what exactly is this dish all about. Biryani is a semi-cooked mixed rice cuisine prepared with special Indian spices and meat (chicken, beef, goat, lamb, prawn, or fish). One also adds vegetables, eggs, caramelised onions and dry fruits to it. While one is not sure of the origin of Biryani, it is believed to have been first prepared in Persia and brought to India by the Mughals. The word 'biryani' is derived from a Persian word, "birian" that means fried before cooking.

There are various types of biryanis. Some of the most-loved ones are Mughlai Biryani, Hyderabadi Biryani, Tandoori Chicken Biryani, Kolkata Biryani, Malabar Chicken Biryani, Mutton Biryani, Egg Biryani, Sindhi Biryani, Thalassery Biryani, Dindigul Biryani and Lucknowi/Awadhi Biryani. You also have Sri Lankan Chicken Pot Biriyani, Iraqi Chicken Biryani and Dhakaiya Biryani, which are finger-licking good to be in this list. Now, without wasting a minute more, check out the incredible Biryani photos right here.

1. Lucknowi or Awadhi Biryani

Lucknowi or Awadhi Biryani (Photo Credits: YouTube)

2. Arabian Biryani with Chicken Tandoori on Top

Arabian Biryani with Chicken Tandoori on Top (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Kolkata Biryani

Kolkata Biryani (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

4. Tandoori Chicken Biryani

Chicken Biryani (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

5. Authentic Chicken Biryani

Chicken Biryani (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

6. Another Pic of Yummy Kolkata Biryani

Kolkata Biryani (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

7. Sri Lankan Chicken Biryani

Sri Lankan Chicken Biryani (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

8. Dhakaiya Biryani

Dhakaiya Biryani (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

9. Thalassery Biryani

Thalassery Biryani (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

10. Sindhi Biryani

Sindhi Biryani (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

11. Ambur Biryani

Ambur Biryani (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

12. Chicken Biryani

Chicken Biryani (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

13. And Another Pic of Delicious Biryani

Chicken Biryani (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

14. Chicken Biryani Topped With Caramalised Onions

Chicken Biryani (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

15. Dum Gosht Biryani

Dum Gosht Biryani (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

16. Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani

Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

17. Natu Kodi Biryani

Natu Kodi Biryani (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

18. Iraqi Chicken Biryani

Iraqi Chicken Biryani (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

19. Mutton Biryani

Mutton Biryani (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

20. Malabar Chicken Biryani

Malabar Chicken Biryani (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

21. Egg Biryani

Egg Biryani (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

22. Mughlai Biryani

Mughlai Biryani (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

So, how was the trip to Biryani wonderland? Fantastic, isn't it? Honestly, there should be a technology where one can google Biryanis and gobble them up online. Someone, please make this innovation come true, and all the worldly problems would evaporate and how. And till that happens, keep drooling over these photos of yummy Biryanis.