22 Biryani Photos and HD Wallpapers That Will Make You Want to Lick Your Screen This Eid 2020 During Lockdown!

"Where's My Biryani?" got to be the second-most said phrase after Eid Mubarak on Muslim's biggest festival, Eid al-Fitr. Muslims are celebrating Badi Eid with much joy and positivity despite the novel coronavirus pandemic bringing the world to a screeching halt. There is limited human interaction as everyone is ensuring to prioritise social distancing amid COVID-19-induced lockdown in mind. And all of this means there is going to be no lavish feast where Muslims and non-Muslims bond over their love for the culinary gem – BIRYANI. If you too happen to be one of those who is missing Biryani, we bring you a collection of most delicious, most appetising, most scrumptious biryani photos and HD wallpapers. They are so good that you will want to lick your screen! Eid Al-Fitr 2020 Recipes to Prepare at Home: Chicken Biryani, Shammi Kebab, Mutton Keema Kofta, 5 Non-veg Dishes You Must Try This Eid!
What is Biryani? Yes, yes, we know that Biryani is Bae and blah, blah, real emotion, and true love. But what exactly is this dish all about. Biryani is a semi-cooked mixed rice cuisine prepared with special Indian spices and meat (chicken, beef, goat, lamb, prawn, or fish). One also adds vegetables, eggs, caramelised onions and dry fruits to it. While one is not sure of the origin of Biryani, it is believed to have been first prepared in Persia and brought to India by the Mughals. The word 'biryani' is derived from a Persian word, "birian" that means fried before cooking.
There are various types of biryanis. Some of the most-loved ones are Mughlai Biryani, Hyderabadi Biryani, Tandoori Chicken Biryani, Kolkata Biryani, Malabar Chicken Biryani, Mutton Biryani, Egg Biryani, Sindhi Biryani, Thalassery Biryani, Dindigul Biryani and Lucknowi/Awadhi Biryani. You also have Sri Lankan Chicken Pot Biriyani, Iraqi Chicken Biryani and Dhakaiya Biryani, which are finger-licking good to be in this list. Now, without wasting a minute more, check out the incredible Biryani photos right here.
1. Lucknowi or Awadhi Biryani
2. Arabian Biryani with Chicken Tandoori on Top
3. Kolkata Biryani
4. Tandoori Chicken Biryani
5. Authentic Chicken Biryani
6. Another Pic of Yummy Kolkata Biryani
7. Sri Lankan Chicken Biryani
8. Dhakaiya Biryani
9. Thalassery Biryani
10. Sindhi Biryani
11. Ambur Biryani
12. Chicken Biryani
13. And Another Pic of Delicious Biryani
14. Chicken Biryani Topped With Caramalised Onions
15. Dum Gosht Biryani
16. Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani
17. Natu Kodi Biryani
18. Iraqi Chicken Biryani
19. Mutton Biryani
20. Malabar Chicken Biryani
21. Egg Biryani
22. Mughlai Biryani
So, how was the trip to Biryani wonderland? Fantastic, isn't it? Honestly, there should be a technology where one can google Biryanis and gobble them up online. Someone, please make this innovation come true, and all the worldly problems would evaporate and how. And till that happens, keep drooling over these photos of yummy Biryanis.