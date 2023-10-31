Andhra Pradesh Formation Day is celebrated on November 1st every year. This day marks the creation of the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. On November 1, 1956, the state of Andhra Pradesh was formed by merging the Telugu-speaking regions of the erstwhile Madras Presidency and the state of Hyderabad. As you celebrate Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of some delicious Andhra dishes on Andhra Pradesh that you must try on this day. Andhra Pradesh Day 2023 Wishes, Messages, Images and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate The Day.

Andhra Pradesh Formation Day is celebrated with various cultural events, parades, and official functions throughout the state. It's a day to commemorate the history and culture of Andhra Pradesh and to celebrate its integration as a linguistic state within the Indian Union. Andhra Pradesh is famous for its spicy and flavourful cuisine.

1. Andhra Chicken Curry: This spicy and tangy chicken curry is a must-try for anyone who loves bold flavours. It's made with marinated chicken cooked in a rich gravy of onions, tomatoes, and a variety of spices, including red and green chillies. The use of tamarind gives it a distinctive tangy taste.

2. Andhra Veg Biryani: Andhra-style vegetable biryani is a flavourful and aromatic rice dish. It's known for its spiciness and unique blend of spices, including curry leaves, ginger, garlic, and red chillies. The addition of vegetables and fragrant basmati rice makes it a delightful dish.

3. Gongura Pachadi: Gongura is a sour, leafy green that's a staple in Andhra cuisine. Gongura pachadi is a spicy and tangy chutney made from gongura leaves, red chillies, and other spices. It's typically served as a side dish and adds a burst of flavour to any meal.

These are just a few examples of the many delectable dishes you can enjoy on Andhra Pradesh Formation Day. Andhra cuisine is known for its bold and vibrant flavours, so be prepared for some spicy and delicious treats when you celebrate this special day.

Wishing everyone Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2023 09:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).