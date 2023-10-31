Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2023 will be celebrated on November 1. On this day, the state of Andhra Pradesh was separated from the Madras state. Andhra Pradesh was formed by the States Reorganisation Act of 1956 with Hyderabad as its capital and was again reorganised by the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014. Here are Andhra Pradesh Day 2023 wishes and greetings that you can download and send to everyone you know on this day as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Here's All You Need To Know About AP State Foundation Day.

Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2023 Wishes

Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2023 Wishes (File Image)

Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2023 Greetings

Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2023 Wishes (File Image)

Andhra Pradesh Formation Day Wishes

Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2023 Wishes (File Image)

Andhra Pradesh Formation Day Greetings

Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2023 Wishes (File Image)

Andhra Pradesh Formation Day Wishes in Telugu

Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2023 Wishes (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)