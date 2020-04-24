Cinnamon Health Benefits: From Helping Build a Strong Immune System to Lowering Blood Sugar, Here Are Five Reasons Why You Should Eat This Spice

Cinnamon (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Spices play an important role in enhancing the health of a person. Not only do they add taste to the food, but they can also help in the smooth functioning of the body. Spices are nutrient-dense foods loaded with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. One such spice is cinnamon, which is a powerhouse of nutrients. Cinnamon can help in strengthening the immune system, lowering blood sugar and it possesses many other health benefits. Cinnamon for Weight Loss: This Week’s Home Remedy Will Show You Ways to Use the Spice to Burn Fat.

Cinnamon is a spice derived from the inner bark of trees scientifically known as Cinnamomum. Its usage dates back to Ancient Egypt times, when these spices were considered rare, valuable and regarded as a gift for kings. The distinct smell and flavour of cinnamon are due to the oily part, which is very high in the compound cinnamaldehyde. This compound helps boost metabolism and also improve health in numerous ways. Cinnamon Could Fight Antibiotic-Resistant Superbugs, Say Australian Study.

Health Benefits of Cinnamon

1. Strong Immune System - Cinnamon is loaded with powerful antioxidants like polyphenols, which can protect the body from oxidative damage by fighting against free radicals. This spice is also anti-inflammatory in nature. Cinnamon tea can help treat common health issue like cold and flu.

2. Reduce Risk of Heart Disease - This spice helps in reducing the risk of heart disease by reducing the level of bad, 'LDL' cholesterol and triglycerides.

3. Good For Diabetes - Cinnamon helps in increasing insulin sensitivity. Diabetic people develop the problem of insulin resistance, and eating cinnamon regularly can help them fight against these problems.

4. Lower Blood Sugar Level - Cinnamon helps decrease the amount of glucose that enters the bloodstream after a meal. According to a study published in the National Institute of Health, a compound in cinnamon can act on cells by mimicking insulin.

5. Antifungal Property - Cinnamaldehyde, a compound in cinnamon has antifungal and antibacterial properties, which may reduce infection and help fight against bad breath.

Therefore, it would be wise to include cinnamon in your meals regularly to make the body strong from inside. Cinnamon clubbed with other spices like black pepper, cardamom, turmeric to name a few can indeed improve health. However, they should be eaten in moderation.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)