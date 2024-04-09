Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga, celebrates the beginning of spring and is widely celebrated throughout India. Devotees fast during these auspicious days. While fasting, it is critical to eat a balanced diet and add nutritious items into your meals. Here are five vrat-friendly recipes you can simply make at home during Navratri. Different Types of Navratri and Their Dates in 2024: From Chaitra Navratri to Sharad Navratri, Know How Many Times Navaratri Festival Is Being Celebrated in India.

1. Sabudana Khichdi

Khichdi, whether vrat or not, is always a good choice. Soak sabudana (tapioca pearls) in water for several hours. In a pan, heat the ghee or oil and then add the cumin seeds, green chillies, and potatoes. Sauté potatoes till golden brown. Add the soaking sabudana, roasted peanuts, rock salt, and a squeeze of lemon juice. Cook until the sabudana becomes transparent and tender.

2. Kuttu Cheela

This cheela, made with buckwheat flour, is not only delicious but also nutritious, as buckwheat is a superfood rich in nutrients and healthy carbohydrates. Easy, delicious, and vrat-friendly.

Shakarkandi Chaat

Begin your day with protein-packed shakarkandi ki chaat! Sweet potatoes are high in minerals, vitamins, and fibre, which help us stay energised during fasting. Sprinkle a teaspoon of rock salt and lemon on top for a delicious breakfast!

Samak Dosa

With fasting for Navratri, the main question here is How to Make Masala Dosa for Vrat, without fermentation, using sabudana & samak ke chawal. This easy vrat dosa recipe is stuffed with masala aloo is cooked in an instant & served with green coconut chutney.

Regular rice is not allowed during fasting, thus Samak ke chawal/vratwale chawal comes to the rescue. This simple dosa dish, created with a combination of samak ke chawal and singhare ka aata, features a potato and spice stuffing, making it a healthful and delightful vrat meal.

Lauki ki Kheer

Another delicious recipe is lauki ki kheer including bottle gourd and banana! Grated lauki and banana cooked with chunky cashews, milk, and khoya create an irresistible delicacy.