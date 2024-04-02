Navratri, meaning "nine nights" in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival dedicated to worshipping the goddess Durga and her various forms. It is celebrated with great fervour and devotion across India and other parts of the world. The festival symbolises the triumph of good over evil, with each day of Navratri dedicated to a different form of Durga. While Navratri is widely known for the grand celebrations during Sharad Navratri, which falls during the October-November months, four different types of Navratri are observed throughout the year. Hindu New Year's Days 2024 Dates in Different States: Enjoy the Colourful Mosaic of India's Harvest Festivals and New Year's Days.

Devotees observe fasts, perform rituals, and participate in cultural activities such as dance and music to honour the goddess and seek her blessings. Navratri is also a time for family and community gatherings, where people come together to celebrate and share joy. It holds great significance in Hindu culture and is believed to bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to those who observe it with devotion.

1. Shakambhari Navratri or Paush Navratri

Shakambhari Navratri occurs in December or January and is celebrated during the Paush month of the Hindu calendar. While not as grand as Sharad Navratri, it is still a time for prayer, fasting, and seeking the blessings of the goddess.

Shakambhari Navratri 2024 Start and End Dates: January 18, Thursday to January 25, Thursday.

2. Chaitra Navratri

It marks the beginning of the Hindu lunar calendar and usually falls in March or April. It culminates with Ram Navami, the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. Devotees observe fasts and perform rituals to seek the blessings of the goddess Durga.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Start and End Dates: April 9, Tuesday to April 17, Wednesday.

3. Ashadha Gupt Navratri

Also known as Gupta Navratri, it occurs in June or July. This Navratri is particularly significant for tantric rituals and is observed with great devotion in some parts of India.

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2024 Start and End Dates: July 6, Saturday to April 15, Monday.

4. Sharad Navratri

The most popular and widely celebrated Navratri, Sharad Navratri, falls in September or October. It spans nine days and nights of colourful festivities, fasting, and prayer. The tenth day, known as Dussehra or Vijayadashami, symbolises the triumph of good over evil.

Sharad Navratri 2024 Start and End Dates: October 3, Thursday to April 12, Saturday.

Each type of Navratri has its own significance and rituals, but all of them are celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion by Hindus around the world. These festivals not only honour the goddess Durga but also serve as a time for spiritual reflection and renewal.

