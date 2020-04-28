Easy Dessert Recipes to Make During Quarantine: From Dora Cake to Caramel Pudding, Sweet Dishes You Can Easily Make at Home (Watch Videos)

Dora Cake and Caramel Pudding (Photo Credits: Bristi Home Kitchen, Let's cook with Farah YouTube)

People across countries are confined to their homes due to the coronavirus lockdown. With limited access to the physical world outside, people are trying to do things available there at homes. Of which cooking is an integral part and is of utmost importance. Social media users have been sharing photos and videos of their kitchen experiments lately. People have been taking to the internet to look up for dishes that can be made at home using limited ingredients. Some have also been posting videos of home-made desserts recipes, using easily available ingredients like milk, biscuits, chocolates and eggs. And for everyone with a sweet tooth, here we bring to you easy dessert recipes which you can make at home during the quarantine. Banana Bread Recipes: Easy Methods by Chefs and Instagram Influencers to Make the Sweet Bread During COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Videos)

From the popular caramel pudding to the desi milk barfi, we bring to some of the desserts which can be easily prepared at home during the quarantine. As people cannot go out and buy things for an elaborate dish, we suggest you try these quick sweet recipes at home. Three-Ingredient Dessert Recipes: Quick and Super Easy Dishes You Can Make To Add Sweetness on Your Dinner Table (Watch Videos)

1. Milk Barfi

This is the easiest dessert recipe in our list. The only two ingredients you need are milk and sugar. You have pour milk into milk and keep stirring it. Then add sugar to it until a semi-solid paste is formed. Let it cool and refrigerate it. You can add crushed dry fruits as toppings to enhance the taste.

2. Caramel Pudding

Mix sugar and water and heat it in a pan until it turns brown in colour. Whisk three eggs, 1/3 sugar and a cup of whole milk together. Add the mixture in the brown sugar syrup. Cook the mixture like in the video for 25-30 minutes. Let it cool and caramel pudding is ready to be served.

3. Milk Pudding

Boil three cups of milk in a pan and add half a cup sugar to it. Add a teaspoon of vanilla essence and stir until it boils. Take a teaspoon of agar powder and mix it well and pour it in the milk and mix in the pan. Pour in a pan and let it cool for some time and add dry fruits on top. Let it refrigerate and cut it ins shapes you want.

4. Dora Cake

Mix one cup of wheat flour, half a cup of sugar and mix half teaspoon of baking soda. Add quarter cup milk powder, one tablespoon honey, one cup milk to it and whisk it. Pour 1/4th cup to the pan like shown in the video and wait for it to cook. Take one of them and apply Nutella on it, now keep another one

5. Custard Biscuit Pudding

Mix four to five teaspoon of milk in custard and make a fine paste. Boil milk separately and cornflour for a thick consistency. Also, mix the paste and vanilla essence in it. Take crushed biscuits in a plate start layering it according to your likes.

While these are the easiest ways to try the sweet dish at home, you can add some more elements to it depending on the availability. Do let us know in the comments section about your desserts. Also, let us know if you know any easy dessert recipes.