Easter 2020, Three-Ingredient Dessert Recipes: Quick and Super Easy Dishes You Can Make To Add Sweetness on Your Dinner Table (Watch Videos)

Cookies (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The festival of Easter 2020 is just two days away. The festive day of resurrection of Lord Jesus is marked with grand festivities by people of the Christian community. There is an elaborate feast, either an Easter brunch or Easter Dinner organised by families, which sees coming together of close friends and relatives. But this time due to the lockdown situation because of Coronavirus, the celebrations will be low-key. But if you are worried about not enough ingredients because of the closed shops and shortage, we have specifically got you a collection of three-ingredient dessert recipes for Easter. How to Make Hot Cross Buns at Home? Easy Easter 2020 Recipe to Relish the Sweet Delight This Sunday (Watch Video).

One of the major parts of cooking traditional recipes starts with gathering all ingredients and in right proportions. And if you are not someone who is attuned to regular cooking, it can get tiring. So we have got you the easiest treats and dessert dishes which can be made using just three ingredients. So you do not have to go hunt for the ingredients in store, you can get them at any regular shop. Easter 2020 Dinner Side Dish Recipes: From Honey Glazed Carrots to Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Watch Videos to Cook Tasty Traditional Side Dishes on Sunday.

3-Ingredient Brownie Cake

All you need is nutella, eggs and flour. After mixing these three ingredients well, all you have to do is bake it. You can additionally add chocolate sauce/chips over.

3-Ingredient Cookies

Most of us have a big bottle of peanut butter. How about making some cookies out of it, instead of just having it with bread. You need eggs and sugar and your cookies are to be made.

3-Ingredient Choco Lava Cup Cake

There is a different satisfaction in scooping out chocolate which releases like a lava from the cake. Kids as well as adults love it and do you know it takes just three ingredients to make it? All you need is some cadbury bars, oreo biscuits and some milk. The above recipe video shows how you can make it without using an oven or a microwave.

3-Ingredient Chocolate Coconut Bars

If you are someone who loves the coconutty flavour with chocolate, then you can also make chocolate coconut bars. All you need is finely shredded coconut, condensed milk and melted chocolate. Although, this will take a longer time to make, compared to the other dishes as it requires more precision to make bars and top it all with chocolate.

These are some of the lovely dessert recipes which can definitely add a highlight to your Easter dinner table. Everyone remembers a good dessert to conclude a scrumptious meal. In some of these dishes, you can even involve your kids along to make them. Have a sweet Easter!