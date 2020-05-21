Eid Al-Fitr 2020 Recipes: From Fatayer to Halawet El Jibn, Classic Arabic Recipes You Can Make at Home to Celebrate the Conclusion of Ramadan

Eid Al-Fitr 2020 Recipes: From Fatayer to Halawet El Jibn, 6 Arabic Recipes (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The holy month of Ramadan 2020 is concluding which mean Eid al-Fitr here. This year the Festival of Breaking the Fast will be celebrated on 23 or 24 depending on the moon sighting. The religious holiday is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour, primarily by the Muslim community worldwide. Marking the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan, Eid is the first and only day in the month of Shawwal when Muslims do not fast BUT feast! Which means the spread on Eid is mind-blowing! Right from Biryani to Sheer Khurma, mouth-water dishes are prepared on this day of celebration. Eid al-Fitr 2020 Dessert Recipes: From Malabi Rose Water Milk Pudding to Sheer Khurma, Sweet Delicacies You Can Easily Make at Home on Eid (Watch Videos).

This year the celebrations will be different due to coronavirus pandemic. No Eid Mubarak hugs and no social gathering bit that doesn't give you any reason to not celebrate. Stay at home cook some amazing food that you can savour on this special day. If you are looking for some amazing Arabic dishes, we have a list of special food items you can make. Eid al-Fitr 2020 Mehndi Designs: Latest Arabic Henna Patterns With Floral Motifs, You Can Easily Apply on Hands and Feet At Home! (Watch Tutorial Videos)

Halawet el Jibn

This dessert recipe is easy to make and is equally delicious. The Arabic food item is made with Semolina and cheese dough, filled with cream. The concept originated in the city of Hama in Syria. However, it is a very popular dish that you must try at home:

Haleem

This loved dish is prepared with mutton and is a favourite delicacy during Eid. This stew is made during Iftar with smoothened meat with a twist of spices. Here's a recipe video:

Fatayer

Fatayer is another Middle Eastern meat pie that one can make easily at home. Usually stuffing is made with spinach or cheese and is technically a part of Levantine cuisine. Fatayer is often prepared on Eid in Iraq, Syria, Egypt, Lebanon amongst other places. Here's a recipe video:

Nihari

The name of this food item comes from the Arabic word 'Nahar', which means 'day'. It is often prepared on Eid and relished with love. Made out of flavourful spices and kewda water, this curry is a perfect recipe you can try this year at home. Watch recipe video:

This year Eid may be celebrated differently, but don't let this take a toll on your mental health. Times may be hart, but it will pass too! Stay at home and celebrate Eid virtually with your loved ones.