Navratri is all about honouring and worshipping different avatars of Maa Durga. The fourth day of Navratri 2022 is dedicated to Maa Kushmanda, who has immense energy and resides in the sun. She is also said to have created the world with her smile and the bright shine of the sun, which is why she is associated with yellow colour. Therefore, on this day, devotees offer clothes, flowers and Prasad in yellow to the goddess. Many devotees also celebrate the day by wearing yellow clothes. To help you celebrate this day with yellow better, here are recipes in yellow that you can try out on the fourth day of Navratri 2022. Second Day of Navratri 2022 Bhog for Brahmacharini Puja: From Shakkar to Karachi Halwa, Red Food Items You Can Try On This Day of Fasting (Watch Videos).

Kesar Masala Milk Recipe

Delicious Rasmalai Recipe

The fourth day of Navratri falls on September 29, Thursday. On this day, devotees worship Maa Kushmanda form of Goddess Durga who is believed to possess the brilliance of the Sun and therefore fulfils all the desires of her devotees. Yellow is the colour of the day, which is also associated with learning and knowledge. Many people also make use of haldi in all their food items on this day. Wishing everyone a very Happy Navratri 2022!

