Hanukkah is a Jewish holiday that is also known as the Festival of Lights. It is an eight-day festival celebrated around Christmas time. Hanukkah is a Jewish festival that celebrates the Jews’ reclamation of their temple in Jerusalem after an occupation by the Syrian Greek empire. It is also known as the Jewish version of Christmas. It is a fun winter celebration that comes with a lot of delicious traditional food. As you celebrate Hanukkah 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled a list of traditional dishes that you must try out during the Jewish Festival of Lights. Hanukkah 2022 Dates: Know All About the History, Significance and the Celebrations of the Jewish Festival Around Christmas Time.

Potato Pancakes- Latkes

This is the most popular traditional food on every Jewish table. As the festival's significance is oil that burnt for eight straight days, the traditional recipes of the festival are also oil fried. You can top these pancakes with applesauce or sour cream as per your own preference.

Chocolate Gelt

The foil-wrapped chocolate coins are famous worldwide and are a part of the traditional food for Hanukkah. Children offer a gift bag of gelt to their friends as a part of celebrations of the day.

Kibbet Yatkeen

Also found during Rosh Hashanah and Sukkot, Kibbet Yatkeen is commonly found on the tables of Syrian Jews during Hanukkah.

Seffa

Seffa is a sweet blend of sugar, cinnamon and butter and originates from Morocco. It serves as traditional Hanukkah food and is topped with various nuts and fruits.

Rugelach

Rugelach is a triangle shape deli staple treat filled with a sweet inside and is generally served as a Hanukkah dessert. The variety of mouth-melting stuffings includes raisins, cinnamon, chocolate, poppy seed, fruit preserves and walnuts.

Hanukkah, for many, means eight straight days of gifts and good food. With eight days of regular family get together, it is obvious to indulge in some delicious traditional foods. Wishing everyone a Happy Hanukkah 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2022 02:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).