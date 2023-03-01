Holika Dahan 2023 will be celebrated on March 6 and a day later, Rangwali Holi or Dhulandi or Dhuleti will be celebrated across India a day i.e., on March 7. Holika Dahan, also known as Choti Diwali, falls on the full moon night of Phalguna, which corresponds to February or March in the Gregorian calendar. In 2023, the Holika Dahan Muhurat falls on March 6 from 11.13 pm to 12.29 am on March 7. Holika Dahan is an important part of Holi celebrations across India that is celebrated the night before Holi. It is celebrated by people of the Hindu community across India. As per Hindu mythology, Holika Dahan should be completed during Pradosh Kaal while Purnimasi Tithi is prevailing. As we celebrate Holika Dahan 2023, scroll down to know Holika Dahan 2023 date, Holika Dahan 2023 timings, rituals, and celebrations related to Choti Diwali.

Holika Dahan 2023 Date and Time

Holika Dahan 2023 will be celebrated on March 6. The Holika Dahan Muhurat in 2023 falls on March 6 from 11.13 pm to 12.29 am on March 7. Holi 2023 Date, Holika Dahan Time and Significance: Know All About the Legends, Choti Holi Celebrations and History Surrounding the Festival of Colours.

Holika Dahan Rituals

Holika Dahan signifies the victory of good over evil. Holika Dahan celebrations are linked to the legends of Hiranyakashipu, who was one of Lord Vishnu's most vehement opponents, and his son Prahlad. Hiranyakashipu wanted the people of his kingdom to worship only him and not any other God. However, his son was a true devotee of Lord Vishnu which enraged Hiranyakashipu. Prahlad worshipped Lord Vishnu with utmost devotion. Seeing this, Hiranyakashipu decided to kill his son with the help of his sister Holika.

Significance and Celebrations

According to Hindu mythology, Holika Dahan demonstrates the triumph of divine power over demonic strength. So, on the night of Holika Dahan, people light a bonfire and perform the Holika Dahan Puja. This tradition has long been followed and marks the victory of good over evil. Pyres are burnt in North India, Nepal, and parts of South India in keeping with this tradition for ages. Bonfires are burnt on the eve of Holi to symbolize the burning of Holika.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2023 04:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).