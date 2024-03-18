There are splashes of water everywhere, colours and laughter filling the air, and loads of music and dancing on the streets. What time of the year is it? Yes, it’s Holi, the most colourful time of the year! As we welcome the spring season, everyone's chanting "bura na mano, Holi hai" while sipping on refreshing thandai and enjoying piping hot gujiyas. Along with the water fights and colours, don't forget to treat yourself to these lip-smacking sweets, savoury snacks, delightful drinks, and crunchy chaats. So, let’s dive straight into the Holi 2024 celebrations with these 5 must-try dishes for an unforgettable Holi celebration! Holi 2024 Skincare Routine: 5 Pre and Post Tips To Protect Your Skin During the Festival of Colours.

1. Gujiya

One of the must-try foods for Holi is the oh-so-sweet gujiya. The quintessential Holi treat resembles a dumpling or a momo in shape. It is filled with a lip-smacking blend of sweetened khoya, grated coconut, and dry fruits. The gujiya is deep-fried to perfection (or baked) and then topped with a dusting of powdered sugar for an irresistible finish. Holi Recipes: How To Make Ghujiyas At Home to Celebrate The Festival of Colours.

Gujiya (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

2. Paan Thandai

The paan thandai is a refreshing drink that just creams—Holi! It is made using a mix of creamy milk, paan leaves, sugar, and a variety of aromatic spices like cardamom and fennel seeds. This beverage is a true celebration of flavors. The drink is garnished with rose petals and crunchy almonds. Paan Thandai is served chilled, promising a delightful sip with every gulp.

3. Pakoras

Pakoras are another must-have snack for Holi. Often a star ingredient like potato, onion, spinach, paneer, or chilly, these are coated in a flavourful batter of besan, spices, and water, then fried to golden perfection for that irresistible crunch. It is served with tangy ketchup or zesty chutneys. These crispy treats are guaranteed to leave you craving more with every bite!

Pakora (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

4. Chaat

Chaats, the ultimate street food, are a must-try during Holi. Whether it's the iconic samosa or the savoury vada drenched in creamy yoghurt, topped with a burst of red chili powder, spices, and a hint of sweetness, or the zesty bhel puri or tangy sev puri, chaats are a delightful fusion of sweet, sour, and spicy flavours guaranteed to tug at your heartstrings!

Basket Chaat (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

5. Puran Poli

Indulge in the delightful flavours of Maharashtra with puran poli, a must-have treat for Holi! This sweet flatbread is prepared by filling a blend of jaggery and lentil paste into soft wheat flour dough. The dough is then rolled out and cooked to perfection. Served with a dollop of ghee, puran poli is the perfect sweet indulgence for your Holi celebrations! Holi Celebrations: From Paan Thandai To Dry Fruit Thandai; 5 Must-Try Drinks While Celebrating the Festival of Colours.

Puran Poli (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

These must-try Holi foods will surely add an extra burst of flavour to your celebrations. From sweet treats to savoury snacks, these dishes are sure to delight your taste buds and elevate your festive experience

