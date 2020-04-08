How to Make Dalgona Coffee Without Coffee Powder? Twitterati Try Dalgona Milo, Another Version of Viral Beverage Trend

Dalgona Milo (Photo Credits: @abhiezu, @iamdaniellanina Twitter)

People have experimented quite a lot of things sitting at their homes during the quarantine period. And one of the biggest hits so far has been Dalgona coffee. While we are not sure what made the coffee spread like wildfire on social media platforms, it is one of the most sought-after recipes on social media today. While people have been sharing various versions of it, Dalgona Milo made without coffee powder seems to have stuck with some internet users. While some have perfected Dalgona Milo, others seem to have mightily failed. And here we bring to you Dalgona Milo recipe to try at home. Dalgona Coffee Recipes: Here's How to Brew the Perfect Beverage Quickly at Home; Watch Videos of Whipped Coffee Going Viral on Social Media.

Especially for those who are not coffee drinkers but still want to dry Dalgona, then you can replace it with Milk. You have to mix Milo, sugar and water and whisk it together for some time. They add some cream and let it drizzle on top of your drink before adding cold milk. Sounds delicious, right? Dalgona Coffee Toppings: From M&M'S to Wafer Rolls, Twitterati Experiment With Their New Favourite Beverage! (See Pics of Whipped Coffee)

Here Are Pictures of Dalgona Milo:

say hi for my dalgona milo and jaebeom! pic.twitter.com/lCk5QYnb6N — tatatata☾ (@imdeftn) April 8, 2020

Looks Interesting!

Now, That's Some Art!

Let's call this a partial success, presenting to you, my Milo Dalgona. 😂 pic.twitter.com/VzFdo1MeOP — Silver Bullet 赤井秀一 (@abhiezu) April 6, 2020

HAHA!

Effect failed 😂 Milo dalgona 💖 pic.twitter.com/oIfMdt5DXq — Wilma (@Wilmsss_19) April 6, 2020

We Have All Been There!

Made Milo dalgona and boom failed it. But it's cute tho pic.twitter.com/N6zdTL0cM1 — 이야나 (@ianachristine_) April 6, 2020

Woah!

Here is my version of milo dalgona.😋😍 pic.twitter.com/c8SYxdBGHz — Mikay Isabelle 🌸 (@MikayIsabelle) April 8, 2020

How Does Milo Become White in Colour?

Anoglad milo 😂 epic trial of dalgona milo lmaooooo pic.twitter.com/speeSTteA0 — jieunssi’spinkyfinger⭐️🍪 (@shinstar_18) April 7, 2020

I Waaant!

Maybe try Dalgona Milo instead of coffee? pic.twitter.com/ehyb9kvzk3 — Thooha A (@thoodlescooks) April 5, 2020

When The Humble Milo Becomes Popular!

Ice dalgona milo by yours 🥰 pic.twitter.com/i4sLDymy7m — Imshemazinggg (@Imshemazingg) April 1, 2020

Lot of Dalgona Milos to Come!

Before After Milo Dalgona 🤦🏻‍♂️🤣 pic.twitter.com/TgL0zbjntO — Johncelle Castillo (@janselokoy) April 1, 2020

Dalgona Milo Recipe Video:

Along with Dalgona Milo, some of the other popular versions include Matcha Dalgona green tea latte, delectable chocolate Dalgona, Oreo milk Dalgona and Dalgona cake. For all those of you trying different varieties of the drink, we suggest you try all of these. After getting popularised from TikTok videos originating from South Korea, Dalgona has swept across social media platforms around the world.