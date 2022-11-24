National Espresso Day is observed on November 23 every year. It is a day to celebrate this drink with pure coffee essence that keeps one actively awake throughout the day. Espresso in Italian means quick in time and its English translation means to express. Nowadays, espresso machines are installed at every corner, but earlier it was freshly brewed only for the person ordering it. It was also made with recently roasted and freshly ground beans. Today, a cup of espresso is a stress-buster for many. In fact, many people also consume it to stay active as they work for long hours. As you celebrate National Espresso day 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled a few facts that you must know about this drink that makes us super energetic. International Coffee Day 2022 Date & Significance: Know The History of This Day Dedicated to One of the Most Popular Beverages in the World.

Espresso is The Name & Brewing Process

Espresso is made when high pressure, near boiling water is forced through compacted, finely ground beans to extract the flavour into a shot of liquid. The process of making espresso is also called espresso.

Also Acts As a Base for Speciality Coffee

Many people love to have a shot of espresso, but it can also be blended with milk to make speciality milk based coffee such as flat white, latte, cappuccino etc.

Best Espresso Shot Is Made with Minimum 42 Beans

Though there are different ways to make espresso depending on the taste of every individual, but the perfect espresso shot is extracted from approximately 42 coffee beans.

Espresso Contains More Fat than Filtered Coffee

As a single shot of espresso is extracted from minimum of 42 coffee beans, therefore, the fat content of an espresso is around 2.5% which in a filtered coffee is only about 0.6%.

Espresso is a Storehouse of Important Nutrients

It includes niacin (vitamin B3) which is known to help in strengthening mental processes and preventing cancer. It contains magnesium which is good for the nervous system, bones, teeth, etc. It contains potassium which plays an important role in monitoring blood pressure. It contains copper which plays important role in protecting the cells from free radicals.

Just a shot of espresso can make you super active and alert in a boring meeting or as you study through the night. Keep yourself aware about these interesting espresso facts as you celebrate National Espresso Day 2022. Wishing everyone a Happy National Espresso Day 2022!

