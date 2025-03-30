Every year, World Idli Day is celebrated on March 30 to honour idli, the popular South Indian steamed rice dish. This day recognises the dish's global appeal and nutritional value and how it has become the go-to snack for people of all ages! Idli is made from fermented rice and urad dal, and is light, protein-rich, and gut-friendly. It pairs well with chutneys, sambar and podi. The health benefits of idli go beyond just being low in calories. It is rich in carbohydrates, proteins, and essential amino acids, providing sustained energy throughout the day. World Idli Day: From Classic Idli Sambar Chutney to Stuffed Idli, 5 Recipes To Try and Relish the Versatility of Idli.

According to records, the World Idli Day celebration was started by M Eniyavan, a Chennai-based idli enthusiast and founder of Mallipoo Idli. In 2015, Eniyavan declared March 30 as World Idli Day after making 1,328 varieties of idlis and getting the first symbolic idli cut by a government official. World Idli Day: From Being a Space Meal to Its Fascinating Origins, 5 Interesting Facts About Idli.

World Idli Day 2025 Date

World Idli Day 2025 falls on Sunday, March 30.

World Idli Day Significance

World Idli Day serves as a perfect opportunity for all the idli lovers to try the various types of idli and appreciate the beauty of the dish. Idli is a soft, steamed rice cake that originated in South India and is now enjoyed worldwide. Made from a fermented batter of rice and urad dal (black gram), idli is a staple breakfast dish known for its light texture and easy digestibility.

The fermentation process enhances its probiotic properties, promoting gut health and better nutrient absorption. Unlike deep-fried foods, idli is oil-free, making it a heart-friendly option that suits all age groups, including children and the elderly. Happy World Idli Day 2025 to all!

