Celebrate Maharashtra Day 2020 By Cooking These Traditional Maharashtrian Dishes That Will Leave You Wanting for More! (Watch Recipe Videos)

Bhakri (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Labour Day is observed on May 1 every year. But it is also celebrated as Maharashtra Din to commemorate the formation of the state of Maharashtra in 1960. For many, this is just a holiday to sit back at home and relax. But why not try out some of the traditional Maharashtrian delicacies on this day? Prepare these dishes for your lunch or your dinner, and you lick every bit of these items on your finger. Read on!

Zunka

Heat a tablespoon of oil in a pan and add half teaspoon of cumin and mustard seeds each. Then add hing, ginger, garlic, green chillis and onions. Mix it well and cook till onions turn translucent and soft. Add turmeric powder, besan and salt and mix it well. Add two cups of water, and simmer it for 3-4 minutes on low flame. Next, add the chopped coriander leaves, mix well and turn off the flame. In a separate small pan, heat one tablespoon of oil and add curry leaves, half-teaspoon cumin and mustard seeds, dry red chillis and a pinch of hing. Once it starts crackling, turn off the flame and pour the tempering to the zunka. Serve it piping hot. Eggs for Breakfast: Why It Is Important to Eat This Protein-Rich Food in the Morning Meal for Weight Loss and Good Health.

Til Gud Laddoo

Heat a deep non-stick pan and dry roast sesame seeds on low flame. Transfer it to another bowl. Heat ghee in a pan and add jaggery to it. Allow it to melt on low flame. Now add roasted sesame seeds, crushed peanuts and green cardamom powder. Stir it well and cook for another minute. Transfer the sesame seeds mixture to a greased plate and allow it to cool down slightly. Wet your palms, take a small quantity of the dough and shape it into the size of laddoos you prefer. Bored of Regular Cooking? Flavour up Your Favourite Indian, Chinese and Mexican Meals with These Versatile Spice Blends!

Rice Bhakri

Boil water in a vessel and add a tablespoon of oil. Reduce the heat and add flour. Combine well and switch off the gas. Add salt and start kneading the mixture with your hands until dough becomes smooth. Shape them into two-inch round balls. Dust some flour on the balls and roll. Now fry the bhakris from both sides on low flame for a minute. Then roast them from both sides on fire. Spread a little ghee and serve. Sherlyn Chopra Gives Cooking a Sexy Twist As She Prepares 'Rotis and Cabbage Sabzi' in a Racy Outfit (View Pics).

Are you ready to raid your kitchen? Let us know in comments how these recipes turned out and tell us which was your favourite one.