It's that celebratory time of the year when homes are decked up with a dash of vibrant colours, the night sky dazzles with eye-popping fireworks and twinkling lights and the delectable aroma of food takes over the atmosphere. Yes, we are talking about India's biggest and most widely celebrated Festival of Lights, Diwali. Sikhs and Jains also observe the Hindu celebration. The five-day Deepavali festivities commence with Dhanteras and end with Bhai Dooj, as per the dates determined by the position of the Moon. Diwali 2022 will be celebrated with a whole lot of fanfare and pomp on Monday, 24 October. It is an official public holiday in many parts of India. But a holiday doesn't mean throwing a booze bash with friends! Yes, you guessed it right, Diwali will be a Dry Day in India this year. Diwali 2022 Faral List: From Shakkar Pare to Chakli, Easy and Delicious Recipes of Items From the Maharashtrian Festive Breakfast To Prepare for Deepavali (Watch Videos).

For those who don't know why people call a Dry Day a party spoiler, here's the reason — Dry Days mostly fall during an auspicious festival, election day or national holidays. The state governments mostly decide the dates. As Deepavali is a holy occasion and one of the most popular festivals in Hinduism, the sale of alcohol in pubs, hotels, restaurants, bars, liquor shops, malls, and cafes will be strictly prohibited. And hence, no one wants to plan a huge party only to end up disappointed because of a dry day. Given below is the list of all the Dry Days falling in 2022, along with state-specific data. Latest Diwali 2022 Mehndi Designs: Beautiful Henna & Bharwa Mehndi Patterns for Front and Back Hands To Apply for Shubh Deepawali Celebrations (Watch Videos).

List Of Dry Days In India For 2022

Deepavali is majorly associated with the worship of Devi Lakshmi, Goddess of Prosperity and Lord Ganesha, God of wisdom and the remover of obstacles. The pious festivities marked for five days have many other regional traditions and importance. So, even if you will not get the excuse of clinking glasses during the festival, you still have more things to do on the event day! From exchanging gifts to enjoying a delicious feast, we at LatestLY wish you a blissful, safe and grand Diwali 2022 celebration!

