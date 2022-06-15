Men’s Health Week is all about encouraging the men in your life towards healthy bodies, hard exercise, a good diet and regular doctor visits. It will be observed from June 13 to June 19. Men’s Health Week ends on the day leading to Father’s Day, which will be celebrated on June 19. The week focuses on the good health of our male counterparts. This is an opportunity once a year to make men think and know more about their health. As you celebrate Men’s Health Week 2022, we at LatestLY have curated a list of 5 foods men must eat for a healthy life. Men’s Health Week 2022 Quotes & Messages: Motivational Sayings To Encourage Men To Lead a Healthy Life.

1. Chocolate

Chocolate (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Dark chocolates contain flavanols which may curb bad cholesterol levels, improve blood circulation and keeps blood pressure in check. Men with poor blood flow may face erection issues. Therefore one ounce of chocolate may protect your sex life as well.

2. Lean Red Meat

Representative image

Men eat a lot more protein than women. The healthiest proteins are low in fat, and some cuts of red meat. It contains amino acids leucine which is responsible for building and maintaining muscle mass.

3. Oranges

Oranges (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Oranges contain high content of vitamin B9, and a glass of orange juice helps improve blood flow in the body.

4. Chickpeas

Chickpeas (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Chickpeas are rich in dietary fibre. Due to high fibre content, chickpeas promote healthy digestion among men.

5. Watermelon

Watermelon (File Image)

Watermelons contain potassium and therefore help in boosting energy levels. Also, the presence of lycopene, the pigment that gives it the colour, is known to reduce the risk of prostate cancer. Therefore, watermelon should be one favourite for all men.

Men’s Health Week is an opportunity for all men to look forward to their own health and the requirements. They must understand the importance of a healthy lifestyle and start working towards it as soon as possible. Wishing everyone Happy Men’s Health Week 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2022 10:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).