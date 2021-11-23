Even at 56, Milind Soman's dedication towards healthy living is not unknown. From boosting workout motivation to following a balanced diet, the actor has always inspired his fans to stay fit. Recently taking to his social media handle, the supermodel-actor shared the key to staying healthy without being on a diet. Milind Soman shared an unseen image from his Gujarat trip with his spouse Ankita Konwar. The duo was seen in conventional garments with Gujarati delicacies in hand with six different food items. He shared the caption, "Thali in Saurashtra ! To me, simple, traditional Indian food from anywhere in the country, is the healthiest in the world 😀 again, moderation is the key !" Sachin Tendulkar Celebrates Wife Anjali’s Birthday Enjoying a Hearty Gujarati Thali at This Famous Bhojanalay! View Pics.

He added, "I have never had a diet, never had restrictions when it comes to food. I minimize over refined, processed and packaged products. Healthy body and healthy mind makes all natural, simple, home cooked food, health food (sic).”

Check Out Milind Soman's Latest Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

Netizens flooded the comments section praising Milind and Ankita for doing their bit to promote Indian, especially Gujarati cuisine on a larger scale. The actor again takes the bar of healthy living goals a notch higher as usual!

