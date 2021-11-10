Two things only a true fan would know about the Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar. He is a loving husband and a foodie at heart. To celebrate his ladylove, Anjali Tendulkar’s birthday, Sachin selected a traditional Gujarati restaurant and the pictures are proof of their good time. Anjali who happens to be a Gujarati was treated with delicious authentic thali at Shree Thaker Bhojanalay, a Mumbai-based restaurant. Sara Tendulkar Wishes Mother Anjali Happy Birthday With a Bunch of Adorable Unseen Photos, View Instagram Post.

Sachin shared pictures from the birthday celebration on Instagram and it shows the couple along with their daughter Sara and other family members and friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

Shree Thaker Bhojanalay too shared a bunch of photos, clearly in awe of seeing 'God of Cricket' have a meal at their restaurant.

It is difficult to describe our feeling in words today but we’ll try - We @ShreeThaker may not have hit a century yet but this Diwali definitely felt like we hit a 💯🏏 🇮🇳 - Honored to have the privilege to host @anjali_st , @sachin_rt and their beloved family on her birthday. pic.twitter.com/6fsC4ZKtXP — Shree Thaker Bhojanalay (@ShreeThaker) November 10, 2021

