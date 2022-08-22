National Bao Day is celebrated every year on August 22. This day celebrates the little sandwich that can be served as breakfast, lunch, supper or dessert. Many people consider it to be a simple steamed bun, but dumplings aside, this is the flavourful Chinese dough used to make baozi or bao. It is a type of sandwich and delicious meal that grabs attention in the United States. As you celebrate National Bao Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated more information about this delicious treat, the reasons for Bao's popularity and easy baozi recipes to celebrate this day. From Fish to Dumplings, Here's How to Manifest Good Luck and Prosperity as You Celebrate Spring Festival

Bao has been gaining popularity lately because it is available in all flavours. From savoury meats to sweet, you name a flavour and you can make your Bao with it. Play with your favourite flavours like spicy, sweet, Thai or BBQ and you can have this little sandwich for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack or dessert. It is great to be enjoyed as a meal and perfect to be shared with your loved ones too. This National Bao Day, invite your friends and enjoy their favourite flavour of Bao. Here are tutorials for making different varieties of Bao that will help you to make delicious Bao for National Bao Day 2022. Try These Easy Home-Made Korean Dumpling Recipes That Are Healthy, Yummy and In Trend!

National Bao Day is all about enjoying different varieties of Bao. From vegetarian to non-vegetarian and sweet Bao, you can have a day with different varieties of Bao. Wishing everyone Happy National Bao Day 2022!

