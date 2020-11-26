National Cake Day is annually celebrated in the United States of America on November 26. This day is simply observed to enjoy cake in different forms along with family and friends. Cakes become part of almost every celebration, be it birthdays, anniversary, farewell and many other events. Cakes typically contain a combination of flour, sugar, eggs and butter or oil. A leavening agent such as yeast or baking powder is also used to helps the cake rise. On the occasion of National Cake Day 2020 (US), we will share with you seven interesting facts about cake. Funny Memes and Jokes About Cakes That EXACTLY Look Like Real Objects Is Making People Wonder If They Are Made of Cake!

The history of cake dates back to ancient times and the first cakes are thought to have been made in Ancient Greece and Egypt. Cakes at that time were rather heavy and flat and were eaten at the end of a meal with nuts and honey. The Oxford English Dictionary traces the English word cake back to the 13th century. Cakes at that time were used to serve millions of Americans as a relatively cheaper food with good taste. On National Cake Day 2020, enjoy different varieties of cake and know more about this yummy dessert. Below we will share some interesting facts about cakes.

5 Interesting Facts About Cakes

1. The first birthday cake is said to have been prepared in Germany in the year 1785. At that time cake was prepared to celebrate birthdays of children.

2. The addition of candles on cakes started in Ancient Greece, where cakes were made in a moon shape for the Goddess of the Moon.

3. The world’s largest wedding cake weighed 15,032 pounds and was made by chefs at the Mohegan Sun Hotel and Casino, Uncasville, CT in February 2004.

4. From the word cake, a dance form known as 'cakewalk', originated by the African American where the cake is awarded to the winner.

5. The world’s most expensive cake, a birthday cake loaded with diamonds and hand-sculpted fondant with a price tag of $75 million.

On National Cake Day 2020, come up with your own creative recipe for cakes and enjoy the same with your loved ones. Do share pictures of your cake on social media to become part of this yummy day celebration.

