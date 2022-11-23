National Cashew day is celebrated in the U.S. on November 23 every year. It is a day to celebrate the party's favourite nut which has ample health benefits and is known for its versatility. National Cashew Day was first observed in 2015. This day gives you an opportunity to experiment with different cashew recipes. Cashews are tasty even if eaten raw. They can also be consumed in roasted form or in paste form to make different recipes. As you celebrate National Cashew Day 2022 in the United States, we at LatestLY have compiled a couple of recipes from creamy cashew chicken masala to honey-roasted cashew that you can try out using cashews. Cashew Milk Health Benefits - From Improving Heart Health to Strong Immunity, Here Are Five Reasons to Drink This Non-Dairy Beverage.

Kaju Masala

Kaju Masala is a delicious dish to try as you celebrate National Cashew Day. With all the Indian spices, Kaju Masala is a must-try recipe. It is creamy, and spicy and is a typical desi recipe for all spicy food lovers.

Shahi Kaju Paneer Masala

Shahi Kaju Paneer Masala is another Indian dish to try on this day. It is rich in flavour and the masala paneer adds more to the taste of the dish.

Creamy Cashew Chicken Masala

This is a delicious recipe for all meat lovers. The cashew paste makes this dish rich in flavour and gives it a thick consistency. The creamy flavour of the cashew paste and the spices of the dish make this dish a total delight for everyone.

Cashew Butter

Cashew butter is loved by all vegan people. Nowadays, so many people have adopted a vegan lifestyle, where they restrict the consumption of animal products. Cashew butter is a perfect replacement for normal butter in this situation.

Honey Roasted Cashews

Honey-roasted cashews are a healthy sweet and salty snack made with simple ingredients that include plain cashews, honey, butter, sea salt, sugar and a pinch of cinnamon. Try this easy recipe that's loved with all kinds of drinks.

Cashew is heart-healthy and is low in sugar and rich in fibre. Celebrate National Cashew Day with these delicious cashew recipes and promise yourself some great health benefits with the taste. Wishing everyone a Happy National Cashew day 2022!

