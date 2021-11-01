Happy World Vegan Day 2021! Like every year, World Vegan Day 2021 is celebrated on November 1 and vegans around the world are excited to celebrate the day. Speaking of veganism, let us discuss a vegan diet! Regular milk is, of course, good for health. However, many people just can't drink dairy products due to problems like lactose intolerance. Also, people who fall under the vegan category can't drink milk. There are various alternatives like soya milk, almond milk, hemp milk which can somehow fill the gap of dairy milk. One such type of milk is cashew milk, which is loaded with vital nutrients. Let's take a look at the health benefits of cashew milk which can improve heart health and provide strong immunity. Vegan Milk Options: From Coconut to Almond, Here Are 5 Types of Non-Dairy Milk For Lactose Intolerant People And Vegans.

Cashew milk is a non-dairy beverage made from whole cashews and water. Cashew milk can replace cow's milk in most recipes and is available in sweetened and unsweetened varieties. Cashew milk consists of healthy fats, protein, and a variety of vitamins and minerals. Most of the fat in this non-dairy beverage comes from unsaturated fat. Does Drinking Milk Everyday Cause Weight Gain? All That You Should Know About The Calcium Rich Fluid.

Health Benefits of Cashew Milk

1. Improves Heart Health: Cashew milk is rich in polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fatty acids which can reduce the risk of heart diseases.

2. Good For Eye Health: Cashew comes along with antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin, which may prevent cellular damage caused to eyes by unstable molecule. This non-dairy milk can lower the risk of cataracts.

3. Blood Sugar Control: Anacardic acid found in cashew can reduce blood sugar levels. The milk derived from it is lactose-free and has fewer calories and, therefore, it is ideal for people with type 2 diabetes.

4. Strong Immune: Cashew milk comes along with antioxidants and zinc which reduce inflammation. It also fights against free radicals in the body that can cause oxidative stress.

5. Promote Skin Texture: The presence of copper in cashew milk helps in the production of collagen and elastin. These two proteins are responsible for maintaining skin elasticity and strength.

Therefore, it would be wise to try cashew milk for your morning breakfast or evening snack. Also remember, moderation is the key to good health, don't drink it in excess.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

