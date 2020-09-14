National Cheese Toast Day is observed on September 15 to celebrate the much-loved cheese toast. Cheese makes anything good and so does to our beloved toast. Simple, delicious and an excellent snack, it is loved by people across countries. As we observe National Cheese Toast Day, we bring to you the easiest recipe to make it at home. Be it for a picnic, snacks at work or college, nothing beats what a cheese toast does to hunger. So here' a simple recipe to make it at home. National Double Cheeseburger Day 2020: Easy Step-by-Step Guide to Make the Tasty Burger With Extra Cheese of Your Dreams! (Watch Video)

Talking about how National Cheese Toast Day's history, it was created by Del Johnson of Los Angeles in 1958 at his first Sizzler restaurant. Originally it was made with an egg bread with a Parmesan cheese mixture to it. Later, it switched from white bread to a french bread with a margarine base. Meanwhile, check out the recipe to make a great cheese toast sandwich! Ingredients to make the sandwich include 8 slices sliced cheddar cheese,

4 slices butter, 8 slices multi-grain bread and veggies according to your likings. National Burger Day (US) 2020: From the World’s Biggest Burger to the Most Expensive One, Here Are Seven Fascinating Facts About Burger.

Butter two slices of multi-grain bread on one side. Place the sliced cheddar cheese on the other two slices of bread and place the buttered bread on the cheese bread.

Repeat the same with other bread pieces.

Here, you can add sliced vegetables of your choice including tomatoes, potatoes, capsicum, onion and bell peppers. You can avoid this step if you are aiming at just plain cheese sandwich

Once it's medium-dark brown and crispy, take it out of the toaster and your cheese toast is ready to be served.

Celebrating National Cheese Toast Day, often restaurants make variants of cheese toast. There are discounts and offers also on it. This National Cheese Toast Day, show off your culinary skills and make cheese toast at home.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2020 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).