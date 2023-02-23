National Chili Day 2023 will be observed Thursday, February 23. It is celebrated every year on the fourth Thursday of February. Chillies are people-pleasers for many, whereas it is also an ultimate cook-off dish. National Chili Day is an opportunity to pay homage to the legendary dish that brings people together and can tear them apart. For many, no other spices can add such a heavenly taste to a recipe as a chilli does. As you celebrate National Chilli Day 2023, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of the spiciest dishes around the world that you must know about on this day. Celebrate 'Hot and Spicy' Food Day With 11 Fascinating Facts About Chillies!

Phaal Curry: India

No wonder, the spiciest dish around the world comes from India, the land of natural spices. Phaal Curry is recognised as the spiciest dish on the planet and those who attempt to eat this dish are often required to sign a form before eating so that they don’t sue the restaurant for something going terribly wrong.

Phaal Curry (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Jerk Chicken: Jamaica

Made with all the finest Caribbean ingredients, Jerk Chicken includes cloves, cinnamon, spring onions, nutmeg, thyme and garlic. Loaded with spices and scotch bonnet peppers, many people use rice as a buffer to handle the heat.

Jerk Chicken (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Tom Yum: Thailand

Tom Yum is loved for its aromatic taste and is made with chicken and seafood. It is a sour and spicy soup that cannot be left behind in the list of the world’s spiciest dishes.

Tom Yum (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Kimchi Jjigae: Korea

This popular Korean dish contains tofu, mushrooms, green onions, garlic, and countless red chilli peppers. This tongue-scorching and the bubbling dish is an all-around sweat-inducing experience.

Kimchi Jjigae (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Papa a la Huancaina: Peru

Though looks like a very simple salad topped with a thick sauce, it is one of Peru’s spiciest dishes. The Huancaina sauce made with Amarillo chilli peppers makes this dish one of the spiciest around the globe.

Papa a la Huancaina (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

National Chilli Day is not a day that everyone celebrates, but those who do must try the above-mentioned dishes to get the best spicy experience of their life.

Wishing everyone a Happy National Chilli Day 2023!

