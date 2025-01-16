International Hot and Spicy Food Day, celebrated annually on January 16, honours the love for fiery and bold flavours that tantalize taste buds around the world. This day brings spice enthusiasts together to explore and appreciate the diverse traditions of hot and spicy cuisines, from the blazing curries of India to the tongue-tingling chilies of Mexico. It’s a time to celebrate how spices not only add flavour but also carry cultural significance and health benefits, such as boosting metabolism and improving immunity. As you celebrate International Hot and Spicy Food Day 2025, we bring you five fiery dishes to ignite your taste buds. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

1. Phaal Curry (India): Known as one of the hottest curries globally, it’s made with a blend of scorching chilies like Bhut Jolokia.

Watch Recipe Video of Phaal Curry:

2. Carolina Reaper Hot Sauce (USA): Crafted from the Carolina Reaper, the world’s hottest chili, this sauce is not for the faint-hearted.

Watch Recipe Video of Carolina Reaper Hot Sauce:

3. Kimchi Jjigae (South Korea): A spicy stew featuring fermented kimchi and fiery gochugaru chili powder. Spiciest Dishes Around the World To Try and Celebrate the Day.

Watch Recipe Video of Kimchi Jjigae:

4. Sichuan Hot Pot (China): This dish features a broth loaded with Sichuan peppercorns and dried chilies, creating a numbing heat.

Watch Recipe Video of Sichuan Hot Pot:

5. Papa a la Huancaína (Peru): A creamy yet spicy potato dish with aji amarillo peppers, offering a balance of heat and flavour.

Watch Recipe Video of Papa a la Huancaína:

International Hot and Spicy Food Day is a tribute to the thrilling experience of spicy foods and their ability to bring people together across cultures. Whether you’re a spice lover or looking to test your heat tolerance, this day is a perfect occasion to indulge in fiery dishes and celebrate the global love for all things spicy!

