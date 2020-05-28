National Burger Day 2020: Mouth-Watering Burgers From Around The World That Every Fast Food Lover Should Try Atleast Once

Famous burgers from around the world (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If you are a lover of fast-food then are burgers on your list? Delicious patties in fluffy buns, topped with cheese, a mix of yummy sauces, is your mouth already watering? Do you know that today marks the celebration of National Burger Day? Called the Hamburger Day, it is annually marked on May 28 every year. It is just a fun observance held in appreciation of Hamburgers and to indulge in the best burgers. Several outlets keep discount offers on this day too. While you may have your chosen favourites from your regular places, we give you some of the famous mouth-watering burgers from around the world. National Burger Day (US) 2020: From the World’s Biggest Burger to the Most Expensive One, Here Are Seven Fascinating Facts About Burger.

Fleur Burgers, Las Vegas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steaklovers (@steakloversru) on Dec 22, 2017 at 3:13am PST

The Las Vegas-based bistro is known around the world for serving the most high-end burgers. Their signature one FleurBurger5000 costs $5,000. Yep and those who have had it, say it's worth it. So it would be the most mouth-watering one we guess!

The Butchers Club Burger, Hong Kong

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hong Kong's @BestFoodFeed (@bestfoodhongkong) on Mar 2, 2020 at 1:33am PST

The Butchers Club Burger joint based in Hong Kong specialises in dry-aged beef patties. Their signature food is the Angus beef burger which has glazed bacon, aged cheddar and caramelised onion burger sauce. What's exciting is, it has a double patty, double cheese and double bacon! A yummy treat for meat lovers.

Dirty Bones, London

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dirty Bones (@dirtyboneslondon) on Oct 3, 2019 at 3:00am PDT

The place is famous for lovely burgers in all of London. Their signatures one is called The Burger, which includes an aged-beef meat patty with black treacle bacon, gorgonzola sauce and pickled jalapeños. They also add baby spinach and garlic aioli.

McDonald’s Big Mac

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unique Food Flavours (@uniquespices_nl) on May 18, 2020 at 3:15am PDT

McDonald's BigMac burger is one of the most sold burgers around the world. It has layers of meat, shredded lettuce, pickles and their special Big Mac sauce. The bun has sesame all over it and the people's can't seem to get enough of it.

Patty and Bun, London

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Francesca Allison (@fran_b1901) on May 23, 2020 at 10:24am PDT

Another famous joint from London is Patty and Bun known for the Smokey Robinson burger. This burger has a beef patty, cheese, tomato, lettuce, caramelised onions, bacon, ketchup but it's their smokey P&B mayo which changes the game. This burger is a must-try for all those who love grilled beef and smoky mayo.

Au Cheval, Chicago

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Au Cheval Diner (@auchevaldiner) on May 5, 2020 at 10:30am PDT

Au Cheval's burgers are not easy to get! People have to really wait in long queues to get hands on their famous cheeseburgers. They have an option of single and double patties and it is one of the most sold items here. From locals to celebrities everybody loves to gorge on these burgers.