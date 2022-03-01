National Pancake Day or Shrove Tuesday is a special day celebrated in many countries around the world. Shrove Tuesday is exactly 47 days before Easter and this year, National Pancake Day 2022 will be observed on March 1.

The middle English word pancake first appeared in English in the 15th century, but the Ancient Greeks and Romans made Alita Dolcia or another sweet with wheat flour, olive oil, honey and curdled milk. During the English Renaissance, pancakes were flavoured with spices, rosewater, sherry and apples. As you celebrate National Pancake Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated some easy ways to make this perfect breakfast. Healthy Recipes for Pancakes- Enjoy These Flapjacks With Nutritional Benefits.

Eggless Pancake

Pancakes can be made very easily without eggs. It’s just like making an Indian Dosa. All you need is plain flour, milk and butter. This is a very simple recipe of eggless pancake topped with honey that you can enjoy on National Pancake Day.

Chocolate Pancakes

Chocolate Pancakes are very simple, delicious and eggless. You can easily make fluffy and delicious chocolate Pancakes at your home with this given recipe.

Banana Pancakes

Banana pancakes are a very healthy and tummy-filling breakfast option. It is not just tasty, but nutritious as well. You can top it up with honey or maple syrup, according to your own preference.

Oats and Banana Pancake

Oats and Banana Pancake is a very healthy breakfast for many. It contains zero percent cholesterol and Omega 3 fatty acids. This is a must-have to enjoy National Pancake Day in a healthy way.

Pancakes are very famous worldwide. They are a very quick and delicious breakfast option for many people. It can be made in different flavours like chocolate, vanilla, banana etc. As you celebrate National Pancake Day 2022 making some delicious pancakes at your home, you must try our above-mentioned recipes. Wishing everyone a Happy National Pancake Day 2022!

