Observed annually on February 27, National Strawberry Day honours one of the most beloved and nutritious fruits. Strawberries are not only delicious but also packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and fibre, making them a healthy treat. This day encourages people to enjoy strawberries in various forms—fresh, in smoothies, desserts, or even savory dishes. Strawberries are rich in vitamin C, boost heart health, and support the immune system. On National Strawberry Day, farmers, food enthusiasts, and nutritionists promote their benefits and versatility. Whether picked fresh, blended into a smoothie, or dipped in chocolate, strawberries continue to be a favourite fruit enjoyed worldwide. As you observe National Strawberry Day 2025, we bring you delicious strawberry recipes that you can prepare at a home for a sweet celebration.

1. Strawberry Shortcake: A classic dessert featuring layers of fluffy biscuits, fresh strawberries, and whipped cream.

2. Strawberry Smoothie: A refreshing and healthy blend of strawberries, yogurt, banana, and honey for a nutritious treat.

3. Chocolate-Covered Strawberries: Juicy strawberries dipped in melted chocolate, perfect for a simple yet indulgent snack.

4. Strawberry Cheesecake: A rich and creamy cheesecake topped with a fresh strawberry glaze or compote.

5. Strawberry Salad: A light and fresh salad with strawberries, spinach, feta cheese, and a balsamic glaze for a sweet-savoury twist.

These dishes make for a perfect way to enjoy the natural sweetness of strawberries on this special day!

